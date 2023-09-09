IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach

Lucknow Super Giants, on Saturday, announced former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as an assistant coach for the next season of Indian Premier League.

He would join the head coach Justin Langer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, alongside Vijay Dahiya (assistant coach), Pravin Tambe (spin-bowling coach), Morne Morkel (fast-bowling coach) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach).

Sriram’s tenure with the Bangladesh men’s national T20 team led them to secure two remarkable victories in the Super-12s of the T-20 World Cup.

Earlier, he was also associated with the Australian men’s team for six years since 2016, helping it with title wins during the T20 World Cup and Ashes in 2021-22.

In the IPL, he worked as an assistant coach specializing in batting and spin bowling for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sriram has also earned the prestigious distinction of an ECB Level-3 “Head Coach” in 2008.

As a player, he featured in eight ODIs for India, besides playing domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)