Shane Bond joins Rajasthan Royals as assistant and fast bowling coach

The 48-year-old is set to join the franchise for the 2024 edition of the IPL and will be integrating into the coaching staff during the upcoming months.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 11:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shane Bond of New Zealand.
FILE PHOTO: Shane Bond of New Zealand. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shane Bond of New Zealand. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam/The Hindu

New Zealand pacer Shane Bond joined Rajasthan Royals in the dual role of assistant coach and fast bowling coach ahead of next year’s IPL 2024 season, the franchise announced on Monday.

Bond has served as the bowling coach for New Zealand between 2012 to 2015 where he helped Kiwi reach the final of the 2015 World Cup. 

ALSO READ | Australia’s Healy has hand surgery after ‘vicious dog attack’

He was then employed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL in 2015. 

The 48-year-old will be reuniting with Trent Boult at the Royals, along with potentially working on improving the current core of fast bowlers which includes Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, KM Asif and Kuldip Yadav.

