Shane Bond joins Rajasthan Royals as assistant and fast bowling coach

New Zealand pacer Shane Bond joined Rajasthan Royals in the dual role of assistant coach and fast bowling coach ahead of next year’s IPL 2024 season, the franchise announced on Monday.

Bond has served as the bowling coach for New Zealand between 2012 to 2015 where he helped Kiwi reach the final of the 2015 World Cup.

He was then employed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL in 2015.

The 48-year-old will be reuniting with Trent Boult at the Royals, along with potentially working on improving the current core of fast bowlers which includes Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, KM Asif and Kuldip Yadav.