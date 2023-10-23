MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia’s Healy has hand surgery after ‘vicious dog attack’

Healy was a late withdrawal from her Sydney Sixers team on Sunday ahead of its 42-run defeat to Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 08:08 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Australia’s Alyssa Healy in action.
FILE PHOTO - Australia’s Alyssa Healy in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Australia’s Alyssa Healy in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia acting captain and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy faces a spell on the sidelines after needing hand surgery in the wake of a dog attack, teammate Phoebe Litchfield said.

Healy was a late withdrawal from her Sydney Sixers team on Sunday ahead of its 42-run defeat to Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League.

The Sixers said Healy had hand surgery after a “domestic accident at home”, but her Australia teammate Litchfield revealed the injury was due to a dog attack.

“It sounded like a pretty vicious dog attack, and I don’t know if this is public, just a lacerated finger I’m pretty sure, so hopefully she’s alright,” Litchfield told Australian broadcaster  Fox.

Healy posted a picture of herself with a bandaged hand on social media, saying she appreciated “all the love” from supporters and was watching Sunday’s game from home.

Cricket Australia’s website said she was in doubt for the rest of the WBBL season.

The Sixers said it would update on her rehabilitation period in due course and that she had not been replaced on their roster.

The niece of former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy and wife of Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, Healy has stood in as captain of the national women’s team during long-serving skipper Meg Lanning’s extended absence.

Healy led Australia to retain the women’s Ashes in England in July.

Related Topics

Women's Big Bash League /

Alyssa Healy /

Sydney Sixers /

Sydney Thunder /

WBBL /

Women's Ashes /

Mitchell Starc

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Healy has hand surgery after ‘vicious dog attack’
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: 17-year-old Guiu scores seconds into his debut as Barcelona beats Athletic 1-0; Girona joins Real at top with 5-2 win over Almeria
    AP
  3. US Grand Prix: Verstappen earns hard-fought 50th career F1 victory; Hamilton, Leclerc disqualified
    AP
  4. Monfils reclaims Stockholm Open title after 12 years, becomes oldest champion in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Shami, the ultimate team man, returns with five-for in Dharamsala
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Australia’s Healy has hand surgery after ‘vicious dog attack’
    Reuters
  2. WATCH: Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL on way to century
    Reuters
  3. Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Cricket: Argentina smashes multiple records, hammering Chile for 427/1 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB appoints Big Bash winner Luke Williams as WPL head coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Healy has hand surgery after ‘vicious dog attack’
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: 17-year-old Guiu scores seconds into his debut as Barcelona beats Athletic 1-0; Girona joins Real at top with 5-2 win over Almeria
    AP
  3. US Grand Prix: Verstappen earns hard-fought 50th career F1 victory; Hamilton, Leclerc disqualified
    AP
  4. Monfils reclaims Stockholm Open title after 12 years, becomes oldest champion in tournament history
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Shami, the ultimate team man, returns with five-for in Dharamsala
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment