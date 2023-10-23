MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former gymnast lives her dream through son at cricket World Cup

Dina Taljaard, a former gymnast, is delighted that her son Sybrand Engelbrecht, who is representing Netherlands at the ODI World Cup 2023, is doing what she could not in international sport.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 11:21 IST , LUCKNOW - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Dina Taljaard (extreme right), mother of the Netherlands cricketer Sybrand Engelbrecht, with her daughter and grandsons at Lucknow.
Dina Taljaard (extreme right), mother of the Netherlands cricketer Sybrand Engelbrecht, with her daughter and grandsons at Lucknow. | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR
infoIcon

Dina Taljaard (extreme right), mother of the Netherlands cricketer Sybrand Engelbrecht, with her daughter and grandsons at Lucknow. | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR

Dina Taljaard was denied an opportunity to compete at the Olympics in 1968 and then the World Gymnastics Championship, for no fault of hers. Her country, South Africa, was banned from the sport because of the apartheid policy.

So when her son got a chance to play at the cricket ODI World Cup, she flew down from Johannesburg to India, taking along with her daughter and grandchildren. She is glad she did: she could watch her son, Sybrand Engelbrecht, scoring a superb 70 lower down the order against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

She was also there at Dharamshala when the Netherlands scored a historic win, against South Africa. “I decided to come to India when Sybrand was selected in the Netherlands team,” Dina, dressed expectedly in orange, told Sportstar at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. “It has been a great experience and exciting to watch him play at the World Cup.”

READ | IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Shami-Bumrah-Siraj combo held us back a bit, says Mitchell

Engelbrecht had played for South Africa in the Under-19 World Cup in 2008 in Malaysia, where he took a couple of incredible catches, one of which was off the bat from a certain Virat Kohli, but retired from cricket eight years later. Then, he moved into a career in finance and did an MBA. His job took him to Holland, and he returned to cricket.

Dina is delighted that he is doing what she could not in international sport. “It was heartbreaking to miss out on the Olympics and the World championship,” she said. “We had already been in the UK and France and competing, and then we were stopped. But when you are young, you really don’t know the full implications. Like me, many South African athletes, from various sports, were denied opportunities to take part in the Olympics and other prestigious international events.”

Among them were some cricketing greats, like Barry Richards, Graeme Pollock and Mike Procter. “A whole generation suffered,” said Dina. “But you cannot change that. I am really happy that Sybrand has got to play in a World Cup, and my grandsons, both keenly into cricket, have loved watching their uncles perform.”

Related stories

Related Topics

South Africa /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ODI World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Healy has hand surgery after ‘vicious dog attack’
    Reuters
  2. Former gymnast lives her dream through son at cricket World Cup
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Anirban Lahiri, Bryson DeChambeau carry Crushers to team title in LIV Golf finale
    PTI
  4. Asian Para Games 2023: Indians sweep all medals in two events to begin campaign in style
    PTI
  5. Serie A: Juventus boosts title credentials with 1-0 win over 10-man Milan; Mourinho sees Roma beat Monza 
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Former gymnast lives her dream through son at cricket World Cup
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs AFG head-to-head record; Pakistan vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Shami-Bumrah-Siraj combo held us back a bit, says Mitchell
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Healy has hand surgery after ‘vicious dog attack’
    Reuters
  2. Former gymnast lives her dream through son at cricket World Cup
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Anirban Lahiri, Bryson DeChambeau carry Crushers to team title in LIV Golf finale
    PTI
  4. Asian Para Games 2023: Indians sweep all medals in two events to begin campaign in style
    PTI
  5. Serie A: Juventus boosts title credentials with 1-0 win over 10-man Milan; Mourinho sees Roma beat Monza 
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment