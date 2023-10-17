SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: Netherlands shocks South Africa to secure first win of tournament

South Africa’s unhappy knack of slipping on banana skins resurfaced yet again as the Netherlands beat the Rainbow Nation by 38 runs for only its third-ever World Cup match-win.

In the rain-shortened 43-overs-a-side affair at the HPCA stadium here on Tuesday, the in-form Proteas had to chase 246, way more than it should have after having the Dutchmen at 50 for four.

But in a train wreck of a pursuit, Temba Bavuma & Co. wilted to lose their second straight match to the Netherlands at an ICC event after the stunning reverse in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

AS IT HAPPENED: South Africa vs Netherlands highlights

Quinton de Kock gloved one behind off Colin Ackermann; Bavuma was bowled after failing to read an arm-ball from Roelof van der Merwe (a former South Africa international); Aiden Markram’s stumps were rearranged by Paul van Meekeren.

Rassie van der Dussen tried a pressure-releasing reverse sweep off van der Merwe, but it travelled straight to backward-point. As South Africa reeled at 44 for four, Heinrich Klaasen (28, 28b, 4x4) and David Miller (43, 52b, 4x4, 1x6) resisted by putting on 45 runs.

But Klaasen hit a perfectly timed pull to Vikramjit Singh’s throat at fine-leg and Miller was castled by Logan van Beek. The South African tail wagged, but the victory was nowhere in sight.

Earlier, on a lively pitch, the Netherlands top-order struggled against the pace quartet of Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee. But skipper Scott Edwards’ industriousness (78 n.o., 69b, 10x4, 1x6) and some heavy hitting by No.9 van der Merwe (29, 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and No.10 Aryan Dutt (23 n.o., 9b, 3x6) resurrected the outfit.

ALSO READ: NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Shahidi points out team’s batting loopholes, Latham wary of Afghan bowling attack

Coming in at 82 for five, Edwards first swept his way out of Keshav Maharaj’s web, with the bat almost resembling a groundsman’s broom. The 27-year-old collected 30 of his 78 runs off Maharaj.

Edwards then went after Rabada, whacking a six over deep square-leg and backing it up with a hit to the cover fence to bring up his half-century.

From the other end, van der Merwe wielded the willow like an unorthodox sword fighter. What followed, was some comically effective batting as he slayed a six and dabbed a four in the third-man area.

Edwards and van der Merwe put on 64 runs for the eighth wicket in just 36 balls as the score swelled over 200.

The lanky Dutt then clobbered three sixes on the leg-side, much to the delight of the boisterous, underdog-loving crowd. The unbroken ninth-wicket stand fetched 41 runs (19b), giving the total a winning halo.