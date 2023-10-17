South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA vs NED toss at 2 PM; Preview, Predicted XI

Live streaming info

Where will SA vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of SA vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.