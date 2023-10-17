South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA vs NED toss at 2 PM; Preview, Predicted XI

- October 17, 2023 13:27Toss delayed
As expected, the toss is delayed. We are in for a wait for further updates.
- October 17, 2023 13:08Encouraging news from the ground
The rain has stopped and the sky is clearing up a bit. The groundsmen are hard at work to clear up the ground. And the covers are coming off.
- October 17, 2023 12:45SA vs NED ODI World Cup results
1996 - South Africa won by 160 runs (Rawalpindi)
2007 - South Africa won by 221 runs (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
2011 - South Africa won by 231 runs (Mohali)
- October 17, 2023 12:14Predicted playing XIs
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi/ Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
- October 17, 2023 12:13SA vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 7
South Africa won: 6
Netherlands won: 0
No Result: 1
Last result: South Africa won by 146 runs (Johannesburg, 2023)
- October 17, 2023 12:07Preview
Though the Men’s Cricket World Cup started over 10 days ago, it was not until last weekend that it truly came alive.
On Saturday, India and Pakistan sparred in front of a sell-out crowd, with the match even featuring a glitzy pre-game show, usually the preserve of tournament openers. Then, on Sunday, Afghanistan dished out the first upset of the edition, soundly beating defending champion England.
On Tuesday, the Netherlands will look to join the party and rev up the festivities when it takes on the mighty South Africa at the HPCA Stadium here in Dharamshala.
