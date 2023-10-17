MagazineBuy Print

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA vs NED toss at 2 PM; Preview, Predicted XI

SA vs NED, Live Score: Catch all the scores and updates from the South Africa vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match being held at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated : Oct 17, 2023 13:40 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the South Africa vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match happening at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

  • October 17, 2023 13:27
    Toss delayed

    As expected, the toss is delayed. We are in for a wait for further updates.

  • October 17, 2023 13:08
    Encouraging news from the ground

    The rain has stopped and the sky is clearing up a bit. The groundsmen are hard at work to clear up the ground. And the covers are coming off.

  • October 17, 2023 12:45
    SA vs NED ODI World Cup results

    1996 - South Africa won by 160 runs (Rawalpindi)

    2007 - South Africa won by 221 runs (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

    2011 - South Africa won by 231 runs (Mohali)

  • October 17, 2023 12:25
    Live streaming info

    Where will SA vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch live streaming of SA vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • October 17, 2023 12:14
    Predicted playing XIs

    South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi/ Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

    Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

  • October 17, 2023 12:13
    SA vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 7

    South Africa won: 6

    Netherlands won: 0

    No Result: 1

    Last result: South Africa won by 146 runs (Johannesburg, 2023)

  • October 17, 2023 12:07
    Preview

    Though the Men’s Cricket World Cup started over 10 days ago, it was not until last weekend that it truly came alive.

    On Saturday, India and Pakistan sparred in front of a sell-out crowd, with the match even featuring a glitzy pre-game show, usually the preserve of tournament openers. Then, on Sunday, Afghanistan dished out the first upset of the edition, soundly beating defending champion England.

    On Tuesday, the Netherlands will look to join the party and rev up the festivities when it takes on the mighty South Africa at the HPCA Stadium here in Dharamshala.

    READ MORE

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

