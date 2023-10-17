MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: PCB files complaint with ICC over ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards Pakistan players

PCB has filed a complaint with the ICC regarding ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards the members of the Pakistan team during its marquee World Cup fixture against India last Saturday.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 21:52 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s captain Rohit Sharma during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s captain Rohit Sharma during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards the members of the Pakistan team during its marquee World Cup fixture against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium last Saturday.

After the touring Pakistan team lost the most anticipated game of the tournament by seven wickets, multiple videos - alleging inappropriate behaviour towards the players by a certain section of fans - went viral, forcing the PCB to formally take up the matter with the ICC.

READ | NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Shahidi points out team’s batting loopholes, Latham wary of Afghan bowling attack

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCB also stated that it has lodged a complaint over the delay of visas provided to Pakistan journalists, and the ‘absence’ of visa policy for Pakistan fans.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur felt that it was more like a bilateral series. “It didn’t seem like an ICC event, I would be pretty honest. It seemed like a bilateral series, like a BCCI event,” Arthur said after the match.

Usually, in every ICC event, fans from across the border turn up in large numbers to cheer for their team. But it was totally different this time around. “I didn’t hear ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ coming through the microphones too often. That does play a role, but I am not using that as an excuse because for us, it was about living in the moment, about the next ball and about how we would combat the Indian players tonight,” Arthur said.

Asked whether fans should have been granted a visa for the big-ticket event, Arthur said with a sheepish smile, “I don’t want to get fined just yet. I don’t want to get fined…”

Pakistan is currently in Bengaluru and will take on Australia on October 20.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

