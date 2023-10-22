MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Enjoyed success of teammates, no space for jealousy, says Shami on being left out

India seamer Mohammed Shami played his first match in the ongoing ODI World Cup and got five for 54 as the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala to stay unbeaten after five games.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 23:29 IST , DHARAMSALA - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar

The seasoned fast bowler was equally quick on the draw while addressing the media. Fresh from a five-for-54 yield against New Zealand, India seamer Mohammed Shami spoke with remarkable candour at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday night. “I bowled a good line and length and took whatever came my way,” he quipped.

When asked about his favourite dismissal, Shami replied: “All dismissals are my favourites. It is difficult to pick one, it is like making a building, every brick matters and so is the case with every wicket, they all matter a lot.”

READ | All aboard the Shami Express: From Moradabad to Team India via Kolkata

There was a tricky query about him being benched in the previous games and Shami handled it with grace: “Yes it was a bit difficult to be on the bench but I saw it this way, I am part of a World Cup squad and I was sure I will get a game, if not tomorrow, then may be day after and when that happens, I should be ready. More than all that, I enjoyed the success of my teammates, there is no space for jealousy here.”

And about the whispers on the rough outfield, Shami was diplomacy personified: “Listen  yaar, the ground is the same for us and New Zealand. I don’t want to complain and all plus this involves ground-staff doing their work. In India, the weather can change, there could be moisture, some places it can be dry and it gets difficult. All I would say is that the better the outfield, better it is for the game but yes, no complaints.”

When a surprise guest - Mohammed Siraj – stepped in, Shami acknowledged the camaraderie within the fast bowling club. “We work out plans and are happy when each of us do well. Siraj here has done well and he keeps egging you on, plus we also get to win medals in the dressing room, it is all good fun.”

