IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli bowls to Rohit, tailenders test their willows in practice session

It was evident that the think-tank was trying to bolster its batting and bowling flanks, especially after Hardik Pandya’s left-ankle injury meant that the squad’s all-round balance had suffered a rough patch.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 21:11 IST , LUCKNOW - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India’s Virat Kohli (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (right) during a practice session at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Thursday ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England.
India’s Virat Kohli (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (right) during a practice session at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Thursday ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Virat Kohli (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (right) during a practice session at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Thursday ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

The Men in Blue, clad in their orange training jerseys, hit the ground running here on Thursday. As twilight merged into the night at the Ekana Stadium, frogs got busy croaking and a swarm of insects flew around the floodlights. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s men limbered up with a spot of fielding drills.

Catches, both high and close-in, were practised and coach Rahul Dravid attempted to clear the ropes while keeping the fielders in the deep, interested. Almost the full squad, with the exception of Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan, were present for the optional nets at the venue, which will host Sunday’s World Cup game against a beleaguered England.

READ | England’s title defence in tatters after eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka

The sprawling sports campus with an indoor stadium and tennis courts besides the cricket ground, was milling with activity. Indian players hitched a ride in cabs for the short drive to the nearby B ground and it was time for batting and bowling stints. Interestingly, the tail had a long hit with players ranging from Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav testing their willows. Bumrah attempted some sweeps and grinned while Kuldeep cheekily requested a photographer to click his batting pictures.

At the other end of the spectrum, Virat Kohli bowled a bit, especially to Rohit. All the batters had a long stint in the three nets split into pace, spin and throw-downs. Ravindra Jadeja flexed some muscle, attempting sixes and the straight-drilled four. From Bumrah to R. Ashwin, all the bowlers turned their arm over.

It was evident that the think-tank was trying to bolster its batting and bowling flanks, especially after Hardik Pandya’s left-ankle injury meant that the squad’s all-round balance had suffered a rough patch. Rohit also had a long conversation with Mohammed Siraj. The fine-tuning of skill-sets will resume on Friday evening as India seeks to extend its unblemished record so far in this World Cup.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 Cricket World Cup /

Cricket World Cup /

India

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

