NED vs BAN: Bangladesh looks to return to winning ways at ‘home away from home’ against Netherlands

Even as semifinal berths look remote for both sides, Bangladesh and Netherlands will look to boost their self-esteem in perfect conditions unless dew plays spoilsport.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 15:13 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who took a short trip to Dhaka for some special preparation, would look to regain his touch with the bat.
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who took a short trip to Dhaka for some special preparation, would look to regain his touch with the bat. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu
Pride will be the underlying theme when Bangladesh seeks to arrest its free fall and Netherlands eyes its best-ever performance in the ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

With cricket fever taking over from Durga Puja celebrations, it will be an extended spell of enjoyment for ardent lovers of the game as their most-loved venue joins the extravaganza. For some, the joy will double to see The Tigers from across the border in action.

After suffering four successive losses, including the last one against South Africa, Bangladesh will feel comfortable being at ‘home away from home’ and may expect some support.

Revamped Eden Gardens gears up to host World Cup 2023 matches

The Tigers are troubled by their below-par showing on the field and some unease off it, evident from last match’s centurion Mahmudullah’s comments. The team’s poor run is demoralising for its passionate fans and a much-needed turnaround will delight them.

Hundreds of Bangladesh fans have flocked the stadiums to watch their team play in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Hundreds of Bangladesh fans have flocked the stadiums to watch their team play in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Captain Shakib Al Hasan, who took a short trip to Dhaka for some special preparation, would look to regain his touch with the bat. Prominent batters, including Mahmudullah, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, need to contribute well, too.

The spirited Netherlands, which looks forward to punching above its weight again after shocking South Africa, would like to recover from the battering it received against Australia and better its record in the World Cup.

With Australia rout history now, Edwards eyes more international exposure with Netherlands after World Cup

Skipper Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann and Sybrand Engelbrecht have shouldered the responsibility with the bat. All-rounders such as Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede, Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe give flexibility and depth to the side.

Even as semifinal berths look remote for both sides, they will look to boost their self-esteem in perfect conditions unless dew plays spoilsport.

