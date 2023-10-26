MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan rejoins Bangladesh squad after travelling to Dhaka to fix ‘technical issues’ with personal mentor

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who flew back to Dhaka to sort out some “technical issue” with his childhood coach and mentor Nazmul Abedeen Faheem, rejoined the squad on Thursday.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 21:20 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during a ICC ODI World Cup practise session.
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during a ICC ODI World Cup practise session. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during a ICC ODI World Cup practise session. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who flew back to Dhaka to sort out some “technical issue” with his childhood coach and mentor Nazmul Abedeen Faheem, rejoined the squad here on Thursday.

Bangladesh, who are virtually out of the semifinal race after four losses on the trot, take on the Netherlands in a bottom of the table clash here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

“He had some technical issue which he needed to sort out by meeting his coach physically. He’s rejoined the team tonight,” Mohammed Jalal Yunus, the chairman of Bangladesh’s Cricket Operations Committee told PTI.

READ | ODI-World-Cup: England’s title defence in tatters after eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka

Yunus said the Bangladesh Cricket Board did not have any objection with his “personal visit” as he had taken permission from the team management. “Obviously there is no room for any personal visit in the middle of a tournament but he took permission from the team management and they duly obliged,” he said.

“Even Sachin Tendulkar had his personal mentor and sought help when he needed. The Board did not have any issue with that and it did not disturb the team atmosphere also,” Yunus added.

Shakib travelled back home to be with his childhood coach on Wednesday afternoon, a day after the Tigers endured a 149-run defeat against South Africa in Mumbai.

The Bangladesh skipper went straight to the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur where he had a three-hour session with his coach Abedeen, taking throwdowns.

The premier all-rounder has managed just 56 runs in four innings in the World Cup along with six wickets.

Bangladesh team has a big support staff travelling in the World Cup with Khaled Mahmud being team director and Chandika Hathurusingha as their head coach.

They also have technical advisor S Sriram, and Nic Pothas, Rangana Herath, Allan Donald, Shane McDermott and Faisal Hossain in various roles.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma had also travelled back home earlier, but it was during their World Cup warm-up games for a “personal situation”.

Bangladesh, who have two points from five outings, also play a second match at the Eden Gardens, taking on Pakistan on October 31.

They then move to New Delhi to face Sri Lanka on November 6 and conclude their campaign in Pune, taking on Australia on November 11.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Shakib Al Hasan /

Bangladesh cricket /

Bangladesh Cricket Board /

Sachin Tendulkar /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan rejoins Bangladesh squad after travelling to Dhaka to fix ‘technical issues’ with personal mentor
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli bowls to Rohit, tailenders test their willows in practice session
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is unfazed of chasing against ‘mercurial’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: We will start our winning streak from tomorrow, says Shadab
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 26
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan rejoins Bangladesh squad after travelling to Dhaka to fix ‘technical issues’ with personal mentor
    PTI
  2. PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is unfazed of chasing against ‘mercurial’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. PAK vs SA: Pakistan aims for win against in-form South Africa to keep World Cup hopes alive
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. With Australia rout history now, Edwards eyes more international exposure with Netherlands after World Cup
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Maxwell ‘loves fastest records’, was counting deliveries for century against Netherlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan rejoins Bangladesh squad after travelling to Dhaka to fix ‘technical issues’ with personal mentor
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli bowls to Rohit, tailenders test their willows in practice session
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is unfazed of chasing against ‘mercurial’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: We will start our winning streak from tomorrow, says Shadab
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 26
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment