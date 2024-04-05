SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.
Both SRH and CSK are coming into this game suffering a loss in their respective previous games. While Hyderabad lost Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai fell short against Delhi Capitals (DC).
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:
SRH vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
SRH OVERALL IPL RECORD AT RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN SRH vs CSK IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|15
|434
|36.16
|142.76
|99*
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|15
|424
|60.57
|153.62
|67*
|Kane Williamson (SRH)
|12
|417
|41.70
|132.80
|84
MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs CSK IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|14
|20
|8.08
|21.30
|3/25
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|10
|10
|6.87
|27.50
|3/36
|Deepak Chahar (CSK)
|10
|9
|6.84
|28.88
|3/15
