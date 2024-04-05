MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in Hyderabad on Friday.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 07:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2024.
Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Both SRH and CSK are coming into this game suffering a loss in their respective previous games. While Hyderabad lost Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai fell short against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

SRH vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 20
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5
Chennai Super Kings: 15
Last result: CSK won by seven wickets (2023)
SRH OVERALL IPL RECORD AT RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM
Matches played: 52
Won: 31
Lost: 20
Tied: 1
Last result: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs (2024)
Sunrisers Hyderabad highest score: 277/3 (20) vs MI (2024)
Sunrisers Hyderabad lowest score: 96 (17.4) vs MI (2019)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Suresh Raina (CSK) 15 434 36.16 142.76 99*
MS Dhoni (CSK) 15 424 60.57 153.62 67*
Kane Williamson (SRH) 12 417 41.70 132.80 84

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 14 20 8.08 21.30 3/25
Rashid Khan (SRH) 10 10 6.87 27.50 3/36
Deepak Chahar (CSK) 10 9 6.84 28.88 3/15

