Australia and New Zealand recorded the highest run aggregate in an ICC ODI World Cup match during their clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Batting first, Australia piled on a mammoth 388 all out, registering its third-highest total in a World Cup match. David Warner’s fifty and Travis Head’s swashbuckling 59-ball ton on World Cup debut set the Aussies up for a record third consecutive 350-plus score.

Also Checkout: Australia vs New Zealand LIVE score updates

In reply, New Zealand coasted on the back of Rachin Ravindra’s 89-ball 116 before a lower-order charge from Jimmy Neesham took New Zealand closer to the target even as the Kiwis fell short by just five runs. The match eventually aggregated a whopping 771 runs.

The combined aggregate surpassed the previous best of 754 runs from a South Africa-Sri Lanka clash in Delhi earlier in this edition. Australia and Bangladesh had combined for 714 runs in 2019 - the only other match with a 700-plus aggregate.

Most runs scored in a World Cup match