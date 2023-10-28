  • 771* - Australia vs New Zealand, Dharamsala - 2023
  • 754 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Delhi - 2023
  • 714 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Nottingham - 2019
  • 688 - Australia vs Sri Lanka, Sydney - 2015
  • 682 - England vs Pakistan, Nottingham - 2019
  • 676 - India vs England, Bengaluru - 2011