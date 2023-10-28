MagazineBuy Print

Highest ODI World Cup scores: Australia records third consecutive 350-plus total vs NZ, South Africa leads with 428/5

ODI World Cup 2023: Here is a look at the highest team totals in the ICC Cricket World Cup across 13 editions.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 14:08 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Travis Head (L) and David Warner.
Australia's Travis Head (L) and David Warner. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Travis Head (L) and David Warner. | Photo Credit: AFP

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has witnessed several teams unleashing their best batting performances since its inception in 1975.

South Africa broke the record of Australia from 2015 with a mammoth 428 for five against Sri Lanka in its 2023 World Cup opener in Delhi. The Proteas became the first team to record three 400-plus totals while also marking the first instance of three batters recording tons in a single World Cup innings.

Also Checkout: Australia vs New Zealand LIVE score updates

Australia recorded its third consecutive 350-plus total in World Cups in this edition during its clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Its eventual score of 388 all out was the 10th-highest score in World Cup history.

Here is a look at the highest team totals in ODI World Cups:

Highest ODI World Cup Team Totals

Team Score Opposition Ground Year
South Africa 428/5 (50) Sri Lanka Delhi 2023
Australia 417/7 (50) Afghanistan Perth 2015
India 413/5 (50) Bermuda Port of Spain 2007
South Africa 411/4 (50) Ireland Canberra 2015
South Africa 408/5 (50) West Indies Sydney 2015
Sri Lanka 398/5 (50) Kenya Kandy 1996
England 397/6 (50) Afghanistan Manchester 2019
New Zealand 393/5 (50) West Indies Wellington 2015
Australia 388 (49.2) New Zealand Dharamsala 2023
England 386/6 (50) Bangladesh Cardiff 2019
Australia 381/5 (50) Bangladesh Nottingham 2019
Australia 377/6 (50) South Africa Basseterre 2007

