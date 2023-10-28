Highest ODI World Cup scores: Australia records third consecutive 350-plus total vs NZ, South Africa leads with 428/5

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has witnessed several teams unleashing their best batting performances since its inception in 1975.

South Africa broke the record of Australia from 2015 with a mammoth 428 for five against Sri Lanka in its 2023 World Cup opener in Delhi. The Proteas became the first team to record three 400-plus totals while also marking the first instance of three batters recording tons in a single World Cup innings.

Australia recorded its third consecutive 350-plus total in World Cups in this edition during its clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Its eventual score of 388 all out was the 10th-highest score in World Cup history.

Here is a look at the highest team totals in ODI World Cups:

Highest ODI World Cup Team Totals