Highest ODI World Cup scores: Australia records third consecutive 350-plus total vs NZ, South Africa leads with 428/5

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has witnessed several teams unleashing their best batting performances since its inception in 1975.
South Africa broke the record of Australia from 2015 with a mammoth 428 for five against Sri Lanka in its 2023 World Cup opener in Delhi. The Proteas became the first team to record three 400-plus totals while also marking the first instance of three batters recording tons in a single World Cup innings.
Australia recorded its third consecutive 350-plus total in World Cups in this edition during its clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Its eventual score of 388 all out was the 10th-highest score in World Cup history.
Here is a look at the highest team totals in ODI World Cups:
Highest ODI World Cup Team Totals
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|South Africa
|428/5 (50)
|Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|2023
|Australia
|417/7 (50)
|Afghanistan
|Perth
|2015
|India
|413/5 (50)
|Bermuda
|Port of Spain
|2007
|South Africa
|411/4 (50)
|Ireland
|Canberra
|2015
|South Africa
|408/5 (50)
|West Indies
|Sydney
|2015
|Sri Lanka
|398/5 (50)
|Kenya
|Kandy
|1996
|England
|397/6 (50)
|Afghanistan
|Manchester
|2019
|New Zealand
|393/5 (50)
|West Indies
|Wellington
|2015
|Australia
|388 (49.2)
|New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|2023
|England
|386/6 (50)
|Bangladesh
|Cardiff
|2019
|Australia
|381/5 (50)
|Bangladesh
|Nottingham
|2019
|Australia
|377/6 (50)
|South Africa
|Basseterre
|2007
