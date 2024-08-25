Para Judo events in the Paris Paralympics will take place from September 5 to 7 at the Champ De Mars Arena, which is also known as the Grand Palais Ephemere.

Judo was the first contact sport to be added to the Paralympic Programme and became an official sport for men at the 1988 Paralympic Games in Seoul, with the women’s competition being added at Athens 2004.

India will have two judokas at the Paris Paralympics - Kapil Parmar, competing in the Men’s -60kg J1 category and Kokila, who will compete in the Women’s -48kg J2 category.

Para Judo Indian schedule September 5 13:30 - Women’s -48kg J2 Preliminary Rounds 13:30 - Men’s -60kg J1 Preliminary Rounds 19:30 - Women’s -48kg J2 Final Block* 19:30 - Men’s -60kg J1 Final Block* * denotes subject to qualification

