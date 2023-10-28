MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Warner crosses Kohli for most runs in ICC ODI World Cup, goes 4th in overall list

Warner struck a 50 in just 28 deliveries on his way to bettering Kohli’s total of 1384 runs in the quadrennial event.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 11:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s David Warner in action against New Zealand.
Australia’s David Warner in action against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Australia’s David Warner in action against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI

David Warner surpassed Virat Kohli in the list of leading run-scorers in the ODI World Cups during Australia’s match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The left-handed batter scored 81 runs off 65 deliveries and hit four fours and five sixes in his innings which helped him go past the Indian.

Warner started the game with 1324 runs from 23 innings. Virat Kohli’s current World Cup runs tally stands at 1384 runs from 31 innings.

The Australia batter struck a 50 in just 28 deliveries on his way to bettering Kohli’s total. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Kumara Sangakkara have more runs than Warner now.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

David Warner /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Warner crosses Kohli for most runs in ICC ODI World Cup, goes 4th in overall list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Celtics takes down Heat in rematch of Eastern Conference finals
    AP
  3. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 177/1 (20 overs); Warner falls on 81, Head eyes hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nikola Jokic powers Nuggets past pesky Grizzlies
    Reuters
  5. Asian Para Games 2023 medals LIVE: October 28 - India fifth with 29 gold, crosses 100 medal mark; China on top with 521 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Warner crosses Kohli for most runs in ICC ODI World Cup, goes 4th in overall list
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs NZ: Australia hits highest World Cup PowerPlay score, smashes 118 against New Zealand in Dharamsala
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs NZ: Australia becomes first team to play 100 ODI World Cup matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NZ playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Unfair to start witch-hunt on Babar and management, says Pakistan director Arthur after loss to South Africa
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Warner crosses Kohli for most runs in ICC ODI World Cup, goes 4th in overall list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Celtics takes down Heat in rematch of Eastern Conference finals
    AP
  3. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 177/1 (20 overs); Warner falls on 81, Head eyes hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nikola Jokic powers Nuggets past pesky Grizzlies
    Reuters
  5. Asian Para Games 2023 medals LIVE: October 28 - India fifth with 29 gold, crosses 100 medal mark; China on top with 521 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment