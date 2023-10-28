Warner crosses Kohli for most runs in ICC ODI World Cup, goes 4th in overall list

David Warner surpassed Virat Kohli in the list of leading run-scorers in the ODI World Cups during Australia’s match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday.
The left-handed batter scored 81 runs off 65 deliveries and hit four fours and five sixes in his innings which helped him go past the Indian.
Warner started the game with 1324 runs from 23 innings. Virat Kohli’s current World Cup runs tally stands at 1384 runs from 31 innings.
The Australia batter struck a 50 in just 28 deliveries on his way to bettering Kohli’s total. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Kumara Sangakkara have more runs than Warner now.
