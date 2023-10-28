AUS vs NZ: Australia hits highest World Cup PowerPlay score, smashes 118 against New Zealand in Dharamsala

Australia registered the highest score in PowerPlay 1 in ODI World Cup against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The side hit 118 runs in its first 10 overs with David Warner and Travis Head relentlessly attacking the Kiwi pacers. Warner got to his fifty in 28 deliveries while Head completed it in 25.

The pair helped their side break the record which was held by New Zealand when it scored 116 against England in 2015.

Australia’s previous best in the opening 10 overs was 112 runs against India in 2023. In the World Cups, Australia’s previous best was 87 runs against Sri Lanka in 2019.

