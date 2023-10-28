AUS vs NZ: Travis Head hits third-fastest World Cup hundred by an Australian, smashes ton in 59 balls against New Zealand in Dharamsala

Travis Head struck a century in just 59 deliveries against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday to record the third-fastest century by an Australian batter in World Cups.
Glenn Maxwell holds the record for the fastest ton when he reached the three-figure mark in 40 balls against the Netherlands in this World Cup. Maxwell also holds the record for the second-fastest ton by an Aussie - 50 deliveries against Sri Lanka in 2015.
Head was making his World Cup debut after coming back from an injury. He reached the 50-run mark in 25 deliveries to hit the fastest half-century of the 2023 World Cup.
Together with David Warner, Head added 118 runs in the PowerPlay to record the highest World Cup score in the opening 10 overs.
Head’s end, however, came against the part-time off-spin of Glenn Phillips who cramped him for room and castled him in the 24th over.
Latest on Sportstar
- Premier League: City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, says Walker before Manchester derby
- Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 260/3 (36 overs); Labuschagne, Marsh look to accelerate
- Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: NED v BAN toss updates, playing XI, live streaming info
- After a year in prison, Badakshi looks to make up for the lost time in return to cage
- Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Head joins Shafique, Conway, Ravindra in list of batters to record century on WC debut
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE