AUS vs NZ: Travis Head hits third-fastest World Cup hundred by an Australian, smashes ton in 59 balls against New Zealand in Dharamsala

Head got to the three-figure mark in 59 deliveries to get his name on the record list behind Glenn Maxwell.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 12:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Travis Head plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand.
Australia’s Travis Head plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Travis Head plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Travis Head struck a century in just 59 deliveries against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday to record the third-fastest century by an Australian batter in World Cups.

Glenn Maxwell holds the record for the fastest ton when he reached the three-figure mark in 40 balls against the Netherlands in this World Cup. Maxwell also holds the record for the second-fastest ton by an Aussie - 50 deliveries against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Head was making his World Cup debut after coming back from an injury. He reached the 50-run mark in 25 deliveries to hit the fastest half-century of the 2023 World Cup.

Together with David Warner, Head added 118 runs in the PowerPlay to record the highest World Cup score in the opening 10 overs.

Head’s end, however, came against the part-time off-spin of Glenn Phillips who cramped him for room and castled him in the 24th over.

