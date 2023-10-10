Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan concedes its highest total in World Cups as Sri Lanka ends at 344/9

Pakistan conceded its highest total in a World Cup game when Sri Lanka ended its innings at 344/9 in Hyderebad on Tuesday.

The previous highest managed against the 1992 World Cup winner was 336/5 by India during the 2019 World Cup.

For Sri Lanka, the total was its third-highest in World Cups. It has a highest team total of 398/5 scored against Kenya in 1996.

Centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama steered the side to the mammoth total. At 283 in 40 overs, Sri Lanka threatened to post a higher total. But a recovery in the death overs allowed Pakistan to pick five wickets and concede just 61 runs.

Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowling unit with figures of 4/71.

MORE TO FOLLOW