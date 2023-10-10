Pakistan conceded its highest total in a World Cup game when Sri Lanka ended its innings at 344/9 in Hyderebad on Tuesday.
The previous highest managed against the 1992 World Cup winner was 336/5 by India during the 2019 World Cup.
For Sri Lanka, the total was its third-highest in World Cups. It has a highest team total of 398/5 scored against Kenya in 1996.
Centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama steered the side to the mammoth total. At 283 in 40 overs, Sri Lanka threatened to post a higher total. But a recovery in the death overs allowed Pakistan to pick five wickets and concede just 61 runs.
Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowling unit with figures of 4/71.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan concedes its highest total in World Cups as Sri Lanka ends at 344/9
- PKL Auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players
- PKL 2023: Full squad list of all 12 teams after Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction
- England vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: BAN 221/9 (46); ENG nears big win, Topley gets four wickets
- Bengal Warriors PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE