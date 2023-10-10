MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan concedes its highest total in World Cups as Sri Lanka ends at 344/9

The previous highest managed against the 1992 World Cup winner was 336/5 by India during the 2019 World Cup.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 17:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam with Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam with Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam with Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan conceded its highest total in a World Cup game when Sri Lanka ended its innings at 344/9 in Hyderebad on Tuesday.

The previous highest managed against the 1992 World Cup winner was 336/5 by India during the 2019 World Cup.

For Sri Lanka, the total was its third-highest in World Cups. It has a highest team total of 398/5 scored against Kenya in 1996.

Centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama steered the side to the mammoth total. At 283 in 40 overs, Sri Lanka threatened to post a higher total. But a recovery in the death overs allowed Pakistan to pick five wickets and concede just 61 runs.

Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowling unit with figures of 4/71.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan concedes its highest total in World Cups as Sri Lanka ends at 344/9
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023: Full squad list of all 12 teams after Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: BAN 221/9 (46); ENG nears big win, Topley gets four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengal Warriors PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Australia done, Afghanistan next: India looks to continue winning momentum before prized IND vs PAK clash
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan concedes its highest total in World Cups as Sri Lanka ends at 344/9
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs SL: Kusal Mendis hits fastest century by a Sri Lankan in Men’s ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 344/9 (50); Mendis, Samarawickrama hit tons; Hasan Ali gets four; PAK vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan concedes its highest total in World Cups as Sri Lanka ends at 344/9
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023: Full squad list of all 12 teams after Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: BAN 221/9 (46); ENG nears big win, Topley gets four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengal Warriors PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment