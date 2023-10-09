MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs SL: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf cancels plan to attend Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board was expected to fly to India to watch the Pakistan play in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 October 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 19:55 IST , Hyderabad - 3 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf, center, was scheduled to visit India on October 10 to see the side play against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf, center, was scheduled to visit India on October 10 to see the side play against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf, center, was scheduled to visit India on October 10 to see the side play against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf won’t be travelling to India anytime soon to witness the ongoing World Cup 2023 matches. As per earlier plans, top sources in the PCB told Sportstar that Ashraf and his team were scheduled to visit India on October 10, when Pakistan takes on Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

However, there has been a change in schedule, with the PCB head also in doubt about attending the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14.

“Yes, there was this plan of going to Hyderabad to watch the team play against Sri Lanka, but as of now, it has been cancelled. I cannot point out the exact reason but for now, there is no plan of the PCB chief and his team to visit India,” a senior PCB official told Sportstar from Lahore.

Providing further updates on PCB’s top brass visit to India, the source said that nothing is concrete yet and that the change in plans happened due to various reasons.

The visa issue did upset Pakistani management, as journalists and fans from the neighbouring country are still awaiting clearance to land in India for the World Cup.

“The issue is not just about visas and, of course, we want them to get cleared by the Indian government as early as possible with the tournament already underway. It’s just that there has been a change in plan, and I cannot divulge any further details at this moment. We will see when we can visit India,” the source said.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on its part, said that the BCCI and the ICC take care of the guest list.

ALSO READ
PAK vs SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan looks to continue winning momentum against ‘battered’ Sri Lanka

“Generally, it’s the board that takes care of the guest list, and then we coordinate with the BCCI and ICC for the hospitality and other needs of VVIPs. There are some standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been laid down by the ICC and BCCI, and those markers will be followed. However, till now, we haven’t received any information regarding the visit of the PCB chief or any dignitaries from Pakistan. We will act as per BCCI’s advice,” a top HCA official said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ashraf called upon the Pakistan Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi to coordinate with the Indian Home Ministry for the issue of visas. The PCB has also dialled the Pakistan High Commission office in New Delhi to speed up the process of issuing visas to journalists and fans.

“We are disappointed to see that journalists from Pakistan and fans are still facing uncertainty about obtaining Indian visas to cover Pakistan games in the World Cup. Hopefully, the issue gets sorted,” the source said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ODI World Cup /

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Zaka Ashraf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Season 10: Full player list, updated teams, completed buys, purse remaining; Shadloui breaks record
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs SL: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf cancels plan to attend Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India
    V.S. Aravind
  3. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 1; Remaining purse of all 12 teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gujarat Giants PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 1: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. PAK vs SL, World Cup 2023: Bradburn baking on Nawaz’s experience to challenge Sri Lanka on Indian soil
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. India begins men’s ICC World Cup 2023 with win over Australia, Gavaskar says ‘well begun is half done’
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. PAK vs SL: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf cancels plan to attend Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India
    V.S. Aravind
  4. PAK vs SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan looks to continue winning momentum against ‘battered’ Sri Lanka
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav says bowling with extra pace key to resurgence
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Season 10: Full player list, updated teams, completed buys, purse remaining; Shadloui breaks record
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs SL: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf cancels plan to attend Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India
    V.S. Aravind
  3. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 1; Remaining purse of all 12 teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gujarat Giants PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 1: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment