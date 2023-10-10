MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Rizwan, Shafique tons help Pakistan complete record runchase against Sri Lanka

Shafique, who became the first Pakistani batter to score a century on World Cup debut, and Rizwan’s 131 while battling repeated cramps overshadowed Sri Lanka’s twin centurions, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 23:10 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed celebrate their win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed celebrate their win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed celebrate their win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Centuries by Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan guided Pakistan to its second consecutive win when it defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the ODI World Cup league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Shafique, who became the first Pakistani batter to score a century on World Cup debut, and Rizwan’s 131 while battling repeated cramps overshadowed Sri Lanka’s twin centurions, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Also read Pakistan vs Sri Lanka breaks record for most hundreds in a WC game

Pakistan, chasing a record target of 345 in World Cup match, came back strongly after losing opener Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam by eighth over thanks to the way Shafique, who replaced Fakhar Zaman today, and Rizwan paced the innings during their 176-run stand for the third wicket off 156 balls.

It also reflected yet another dismal show by the Sri Lankan bowlers including Matheesha Pathirana being hit all over, conceding 90 runs for the second time in this tournament.

Earlier, when Mendis and Samarawickrama scored centuries on a perfect batting track, it was the first instance of two batters scoring centuries in the same innings of an ODI at this venue.

Mendis, dropped on 18 by Imam-ul-Haq at backward point of pacer Shaheen Afridi in the seventh over of the innings, made Pakistan pay a heavy price, displaying a superb blend of big hits and delectable strokes – against both pace and spin.

Nissanka and Mendis put on 102 runs off 93 balls for the second wicket before the former cut leg-spinner Shadab Khan straight to the fielder in the 18th over.

Later, Mendis, who reached his century in style with a massive six off pacer Hasan Ali, and Sadeera Samarawickrama put on 111 runs for the third wicket off 69 balls, making the Pakistani bowling look ordinary.

Also read | Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Babar Azam’s record to reach 3000 runs

Mendis finally departed, after hitting two consecutive sixes off Hasan Ali, to be smartly caught by Imam-ul-Haq, making amends, near the mid-wicket boundary in the 29th over.

However, it was quality death bowling by Pakistan with Hasan Ali completing a four-wicket haul which saw Sri Lanka restricted to 344 for nine after being 315 for three in 45 overs. This effort proved to be decisive in the final analysis.

The match also saw the third instance of centuries by two batters from each side in one game in ODI history.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan completes highest run chase in WC history
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Rizwan, Shafique tons help Pakistan complete record runchase against Sri Lanka
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. ODI World Cup: Full list of highest successful run chases after Pakistan’s new record vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamil Thalaivas PKL Auction 2023 Squad: Full list of players, new buys, team news in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru Bulls PKL Auction 2023 Squad: Full list of players, new buys, team news in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Rizwan, Shafique tons help Pakistan complete record runchase against Sri Lanka
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan completes highest run chase in WC history
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in match against England
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka breaks record for most hundreds in a WC game
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup: Full list of highest successful run chases after Pakistan’s new record vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan completes highest run chase in WC history
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Rizwan, Shafique tons help Pakistan complete record runchase against Sri Lanka
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. ODI World Cup: Full list of highest successful run chases after Pakistan’s new record vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamil Thalaivas PKL Auction 2023 Squad: Full list of players, new buys, team news in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru Bulls PKL Auction 2023 Squad: Full list of players, new buys, team news in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment