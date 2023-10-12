Fortress-like security surrounds IND vs PAK World Cup clash in Ahmedabad as fans struggle for tickets

The plush five-star hotel in the heart of the city, which has been Pakistan’s home since Wednesday afternoon, has turned into a fortress, with heavy security deployment.

With security concerns ahead of the marquee World Cup fixture, authorities are not taking any chances. While the entry and exit points are being thoroughly monitored, the players have also not stepped out of the property so far, and are expected to only travel to the Narendra Modi Stadium for an optional training on Thursday evening.

Though the city appears to be calm and quiet so far, the excitement is likely to go up once the two teams - arguably the greatest rivals in the history of the game - get into the groove.

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK, World Cup: Meet Haryani, the superfan who found joy in cricket when his world came crashing down

After deciding not to host an opening ceremony for the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to put up a 45-minute programme before the game, with some of the biggest names from the entertainment world - Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth - in attendance.

Keeping in mind the huge rush, the Gujarat Cricket Association - the host association - plans to open the gates by 10 a.m. to make sure that the spectators can walk in smoothly and settle down well in time. And ensure that there aren’t any security lapses, the authorities and the state unit have decided that the spectators will only be allowed to carry their purses, mobile phones, hats and necessary medicines for the game, and anything else won’t be entertained.

“This being the most-awaited match of the tournament, we expect a huge turnout, and that’s why, we want to make sure that everything is prim and proper,” a source in the GCA, said.

Though the organisers indicate that it will be a ‘full house’ on Saturday, spectators are still struggling to find tickets. Even though the ICC once again opened the online ticket window late on Wednesday, tickets were sold out in quick time.

Cricket fans ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash. | Photo Credit: AP

“I have reached out to everyone, but so far, nothing has happened. I tried buying tickets online as well, but could not get any,” said Arun Haryani, a cricket fan. He is among those thousand cricket enthusiasts, who have not been able to acquire a ticket for the big game.

“During the IPL, I cheer for Gujarat Titans, since it is our home team. And after seeing my energy and determination, they give me a ticket for each IPL game at the Narendra Modi Stadium. But this time around, I am yet to get anything for the World Cup. Bhagwan se prarthana karta hoon ke tickets mil jaye…” he said

Interestingly, several travel agents and hoteliers have indicated to Sportstar that the unavailability of tickets has led to quite a few last-minute cancellations - forcing some of the properties to bring down their room charges significantly.

“Over the last couple of days, there have been quite a few cancellations. A lot of people booked rooms well in advance, hoping they will manage tickets. But those who haven’t been able to do so are now cancelling their bookings,” one of the managers of a plush Ahmedabad hotel said, on the condition of anonymity.

RELATED | IND vs PAK: Team-Pakistan-arrives in Ahmedabad amid tight security as fans flock the city for WC match

So much so has been the impact that several hotels, which were selling their deluxe rooms for about Rs 20,000 a night, have now slashed the prices to about 10 to 15 per cent, in a bid to attract fresh bookings.

While the ticket mess has had an impact on their business, the hoteliers and travel agents are hopeful that things will improve before the match gets underway on Saturday. The Metro railway services in the city will also be extended till 1 a.m. to make sure that the fans can make maximum use of the public transport facility.

While their phones haven’t stopped ringing over the last few days, the GCA officials are confident of pulling off a successful heavyweight game and providing the travelling fans with a ‘memorable experience’.