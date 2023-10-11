MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK: Team Pakistan arrives in Ahmedabad amid tight security as fans flock the city for World Cup match

India and Pakistan: With the teams set to face each other on the Indian soil after seven years, on October 14, nearly all hotels and guest houses have been sold out at the time.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 17:37 IST , Ahmedabad - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Pakistan’s cricket team captain Babar Azam arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s International Airport ahead of their ICC World Cup match against India, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday October 11.
Pakistan’s cricket team captain Babar Azam arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s International Airport ahead of their ICC World Cup match against India, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday October 11. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji
infoIcon

Pakistan’s cricket team captain Babar Azam arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s International Airport ahead of their ICC World Cup match against India, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday October 11. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji

Babar Azam waved at the waiting media before boarding the team bus, while Mohammad Rizwan posed for the camera for a few moments as the Pakistan team touched base in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, ahead of its marquee ODI World Cup fixture against India at the Narendra Mondi Stadium.

As the temperature soared to 34 degrees in the city, the Pakistani players were escorted out of the airport around 4 p.m. through the special VIP gate amid tight security.

None of the general public was allowed to enter the area.

Security has been beefed up in the city and the administration announced that more than 11,000 personnel of various agencies - including Gujarat Police, National Security Guard (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and home guards among others - will be deployed in the city and at the Stadium, leading up to the much-awaited match on Saturday.

To avoid any untoward incident, the administration has put up strict security measures in and around the team hotel, located in the heart of the city.

With the two teams set to face each other on Indian soil after seven years, nearly all hotels and guest houses have been sold out at the time, with over 40,000 out-of-station fans expected in the city.

The Indian team lands here on Thursday afternoon, after its group league game against Afghanistan.

“There is a huge demand for tickets, and despite the ICC opening the online ticket window a few times, several spectators are yet to get a ticket. Even though most hotels are booked, fans from nooks and corners of the country are calling us to inquire if there’s any accommodation available,” one of the hoteliers of the city said.

The Pakistan team hasn’t visited Ahmedabad since 2012, and after initially deciding to postpone his trip, the Pakistan Cricket Board Managing Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf announced that he will travel to India on Thursday to witness the big game.

Earlier, about 60 Pakistani media personnel were waiting for their visa to cross the border and cover the ICC event, forcing Zaka to take up the matter with the Pakistan foreign office.

Soon after the PCB issued a statement confirming Zaka’s visit to India, several Pakistani sports journalists told Sportstar that they have been given a go-ahead and most of them are hoping to reach Ahmedabad by Friday once they receive the visa in hand.

RELATED: World Cup 2023: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf to travel to India ahead of IND vs PAK clash

“I have delayed my travel to India, and I am travelling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan’s journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event. I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay,” Ashraf said.

However, there’s still no clarity on when or whether the Pakistani fans will be issued visas.

On the field, Pakistan has had a perfect start to the tournament, winning both its games and Ashraf said, “I am travelling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event…”

“I am extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches. The PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup.”

After spending about two weeks in Hyderabad, the Pakistan team is expected to hit the nets at the Motera on Thursday, amid heavy security deployment.

Related Topics

ODI World Cup /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs Pakistan /

India /

Pakistan

