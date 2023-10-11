IND v AFG, ICC World Cup: After win against Afghanistan, Bumrah has eyes set at India vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah’s words are as rapid and to the point as his deliveries. Having grabbed four wickets to restrict Afghanistan before India dominated the chase in the World Cup fixture here on Wednesday, Bumrah downplayed his spells and sought refuge in following the process.

“I look at the conditions and bowl accordingly. Today, we felt that the ball was coming along nicely to the bat and we tried to bowl harder lengths. There was some swing initially and then there was nothing much,” Bumrah said.

“I just follow the process.”

RELATED: IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg sets up India’s win over Afghanistan

The spearhead was as surprised as the fans with the rapidity with which India surpassed the target but was clear that no discussions on net-run-rate happened in the dressing room.

“Rohit (Sharma) finished it fast and it was a surprise. There was no discussion of NRR in the dressing room at all,” Bumrah mentioned.

Having dealt with the Afghanistan game, all eyes are on the next one against Pakistan at his hometown Ahmedabad and Bumrah while being excited added a personal touch to it, “I will meet my mother and that is very important for me. Yes, I have played a Test in Ahmedabad but not an ODI and I am sure it will be exciting.”

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK, World Cup: Meet Haryani, the superfan who found joy in cricket when his world came crashing down

Asked about player match-ups specific to the Pakistan game, Bumrah deadpanned, “They have bowlers and batsmen and we too have bowlers and batsmen.”

As for his own self-appraisal after coming back from injury, he quipped, “I just do it one spell at a time. I am detached from the outside world and don’t know what is being discussed.”