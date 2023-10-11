India broke a heap of records during its eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in its second World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
Captain Rohit Sharma set the tone for an emphatic chase with a spellbinding 84-ball 131 accompanied by an unbeaten fifty from Virat Kohli.
Here is a look at the records India broke in its World Cup win against Afghanistan
READ: Hitman blazes the record books
- Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle’s tally (553) for most international sixes in 473 innings. Gayle achieved the mark in 551 innings across formats.
- Rohit’s 63-ball hundred was the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian, surpassing Virender Sehwag’s 81-ball ton against Bermuda in 2007.
- Rohit broke the tie with Sachin Tendulkar for most World Cup hundreds with his seventh ton in just 19 innings across three editions.
- Rohit equalled David Warner to become the joint-fastest batter to 1000 ODI World Cup runs in 19 innings. Rohit is the fourth Indian to score 1000 World Cup runs after Sachin, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.
- Rohit’s 131 is also the highest by an Indian in an ODI World Cup chase, eclipsing Tendulkar’s 127* against Kenya in 1996.
- Rohit went past 50 international sixes in a calendar year for a record fourth time (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023*), surpassing Gayle’s mark of three such instances (2009, 2012 and 2019).
- Rohit’s 76 runs in the first PowerPlay is the most by an Indian batter in an ODI innings. The previous best was 70 by Robin Uthappa against West Indies in 2007.
- Rohit is the oldest captain (36 years, 164days) to slam a World Cup hundred.
- Rohit now holds the record for most hundreds in successful World Cup chases - 3.
- Rohit also became the first batter to hit 350 sixes in Asia.
- Rohit also overtook Tendulkar for the most sixes among Indians in ODI World Cups - 28.
- 2311 in 53 innings - Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ICC World Cups (ODIs and T20Is). Sachin, who only featured in 50-over World Cups, amassed 2278 runs from 45 innings. \
- 46 - Kohli also overtook Sachin Tendulkar (45) for the most fifty-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases. SEE MORE
- Kohli is the only player to have a 50-plus average in all ICC white-ball tournaments (Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup and ODI World Cups). Kohli’s ODI World Cup is 50.86. He averages 88.16 in the Champions Trophy and 81.50 in T20 World Cups.
- 4/39 - Jasprit Bumrah recorded his best ODI World Cup bowling figures.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AFG: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and India against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023
- Kohli moves up in ICC rankings after 85 against Australia in India’s World Cup opener
- China loses place in the equestrian competition at Paris Olympics 2024
- IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup: We are done with that thing, says Naveen on altercation with Kohli during IPL
- Saina Nehwal looks to get back to her best with an aim for Paris 2024 Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE