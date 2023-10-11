  • Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle’s tally (553) for most international sixes in 473 innings. Gayle achieved the mark in 551 innings across formats.
  • Rohit’s 63-ball hundred was the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian, surpassing Virender Sehwag’s 81-ball ton against Bermuda in 2007.
  • Rohit broke the tie with Sachin Tendulkar for most World Cup hundreds with his seventh ton in just 19 innings across three editions.
  • Rohit equalled David Warner to become the joint-fastest batter to 1000 ODI World Cup runs in 19 innings. Rohit is the fourth Indian to score 1000 World Cup runs after Sachin, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.
  • Rohit’s 131 is also the highest by an Indian in an ODI World Cup chase, eclipsing Tendulkar’s 127* against Kenya in 1996.
  • Rohit went past 50 international sixes in a calendar year for a record fourth time (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023*), surpassing Gayle’s mark of three such instances (2009, 2012 and 2019).
  • Rohit’s 76 runs in the first PowerPlay is the most by an Indian batter in an ODI innings. The previous best was 70 by Robin Uthappa against West Indies in 2007.
  • Rohit is the oldest captain (36 years, 164days) to slam a World Cup hundred.
  • Rohit now holds the record for most hundreds in successful World Cup chases - 3.
  • Rohit also became the first batter to hit 350 sixes in Asia.
  • Rohit also overtook Tendulkar for the most sixes among Indians in ODI World Cups - 28.
  • 2311 in 53 innings - Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ICC World Cups (ODIs and T20Is). Sachin, who only featured in 50-over World Cups, amassed 2278 runs from 45 innings. \
  • 46 - Kohli also overtook Sachin Tendulkar (45) for the most fifty-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases.
  • Kohli is the only player to have a 50-plus average in all ICC white-ball tournaments (Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup and ODI World Cups). Kohli’s ODI World Cup is 50.86. He averages 88.16 in the Champions Trophy and 81.50 in T20 World Cups.
  • 4/39 - Jasprit Bumrah recorded his best ODI World Cup bowling figures.