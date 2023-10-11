India broke a heap of records during its eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in its second World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Captain Rohit Sharma set the tone for an emphatic chase with a spellbinding 84-ball 131 accompanied by an unbeaten fifty from Virat Kohli.

Here is a look at the records India broke in its World Cup win against Afghanistan

