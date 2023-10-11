ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli breaks Sachin’s record of most 50-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases

India batter Virat Kohli broke compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most 50-plus scores in successfull ODI run-chases at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS

India registered a massive eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup as Kohli remained notched up an unbeaten 56-ball 55, his 46th 50-plus score in a successful run chase to overtake Sachin’s tally of 45.

Incidentally, India skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 38 50-plus scores. The 36-year-old played a match-defining knock and ended up scoring a quick-fire 84-ball 131 to ensure a smooth chase for India.

Rohit too, broke an array of records during the match. He became the joint-fastest batter to reach 1000 runs in ODI World Cups, most international sixes and the fastest Indian to reach the triple figure mark at the quadrennial showpice.

Additionally, Kohli is now seventh on the list of leading run-getters in ODI World Cups with 1170 runs in 27 innings at an average of 48.47. Sachin tops the list with a whopping 2278 runs in 45 matches.

India next faces arch-rival Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Players with most 50-plus scores in a successful ODI chase:

1. Virat Kohli - 46*

2. Sachin Tendulkar - 45

3. Rohit Sharma - 38*

4. Jacques Kallis - 37

4. Ricky Ponting - 37

5. Adam Gilchrist - 33

