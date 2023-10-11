MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli breaks Sachin’s record of most 50-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases

India registered a massive eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup as Kohli remained notched up an unbeaten 56-ball 55.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 21:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli in action.
Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

India batter Virat Kohli broke compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most 50-plus scores in successfull ODI run-chases at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS

India registered a massive eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup as Kohli remained notched up an unbeaten 56-ball 55, his 46th 50-plus score in a successful run chase to overtake Sachin’s tally of 45.

Incidentally, India skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 38 50-plus scores. The 36-year-old played a match-defining knock and ended up scoring a quick-fire 84-ball 131 to ensure a smooth chase for India.

Rohit too, broke an array of records during the match. He became the joint-fastest batter to reach 1000 runs in ODI World Cups, most international sixes and the fastest Indian to reach the triple figure mark at the quadrennial showpice.

Additionally, Kohli is now seventh on the list of leading run-getters in ODI World Cups with 1170 runs in 27 innings at an average of 48.47. Sachin tops the list with a whopping 2278 runs in 45 matches.

India next faces arch-rival Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Players with most 50-plus scores in a successful ODI chase:

1. Virat Kohli - 46*

2. Sachin Tendulkar - 45

3. Rohit Sharma - 38*

4. Jacques Kallis - 37

4. Ricky Ponting - 37

5. Adam Gilchrist - 33

More to follow..

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

India /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli breaks Sachin’s record of most 50-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest team standings, Net Run Rate updated after IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top 10 moments from Asian Games 2023 - Part 1
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Aashin Prasad,Uthra Ganesan
  4. Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma hits 556 sixes, goes past Gayle’s record
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg sets up India’s win over Afghanistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli breaks Sachin’s record of most 50-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg sets up India’s win over Afghanistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IND vs PAK, World Cup: Meet Haryani, the superfan who found joy in cricket when his world came crashing down
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ODI and T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma hits fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian in 63 balls in IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli breaks Sachin’s record of most 50-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest team standings, Net Run Rate updated after IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top 10 moments from Asian Games 2023 - Part 1
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Aashin Prasad,Uthra Ganesan
  4. Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma hits 556 sixes, goes past Gayle’s record
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg sets up India’s win over Afghanistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment