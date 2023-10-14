MagazineBuy Print

Ahmedabad swamped by sea of blue ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup encounter

The lanes adjoining the venue were abuzz, and as the two media buses snaked inside, a few residents, perhaps mistaking the wordsmiths for cricketers, waved enthusiastically.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 12:34 IST , Ahmedabad - 1 MIN READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Spectators arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023, ahead of the start of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan.
Spectators arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023, ahead of the start of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spectators arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023, ahead of the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

The sun rose over Ahmedabad with streaks of blue! Just as dawn, with its filtered light and haze, gently spread across the urban sprawl to rework an old cliche, all roads did lead towards the Narendra Modi Stadium. The India jersey, be it the original or fake prints, was in vogue, and a sea of blue with its gentle waves began to lap around the venue.

India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: From Houston with love for Babar Azam’s men

This was Super Saturday, with sub-continental rivals India and Pakistan gearing up for perhaps this World Cup’s biggest match, be it in terms of atmosphere, crowd, hype, and expectations. Be it traffic junctions, metro stations, or streetside corners, fans clad in blue were milling around with a frisson of excitement while security personnel kept an eye.

Police personnel taking pictures during the Team India practice session in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Police personnel taking pictures during the Team India practice session in Ahmedabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Police personnel taking pictures during the Team India practice session in Ahmedabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Minor flecks of green were seen, too, as were a few Pakistani fans, basically citizens of Western nations, who faced no visa delays while embarking to India. The lanes adjoining the venue were abuzz, and as the two media buses snaked inside, a few residents, perhaps mistaking the wordsmiths for cricketers, waved enthusiastically.

Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match latest India squad news updates

Out on the turf, commentators, looking sharp in their suits, were shooting the breeze before doing their piece-to-camera while an impromptu stage was being set up at the far end for an imminent programme of music ahead of the game. The sun traipsed in while the fans held on to their caps. The calm before the storm is upon us, and as the minutes tick by, the biggest stage for an India-Pakistan sporting joust will be ready to rock.

India vs Pakistan

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
