Ahmedabad swamped by sea of blue ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup encounter

The sun rose over Ahmedabad with streaks of blue! Just as dawn, with its filtered light and haze, gently spread across the urban sprawl to rework an old cliche, all roads did lead towards the Narendra Modi Stadium. The India jersey, be it the original or fake prints, was in vogue, and a sea of blue with its gentle waves began to lap around the venue.

This was Super Saturday, with sub-continental rivals India and Pakistan gearing up for perhaps this World Cup’s biggest match, be it in terms of atmosphere, crowd, hype, and expectations. Be it traffic junctions, metro stations, or streetside corners, fans clad in blue were milling around with a frisson of excitement while security personnel kept an eye.

Police personnel taking pictures during the Team India practice session in Ahmedabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Minor flecks of green were seen, too, as were a few Pakistani fans, basically citizens of Western nations, who faced no visa delays while embarking to India. The lanes adjoining the venue were abuzz, and as the two media buses snaked inside, a few residents, perhaps mistaking the wordsmiths for cricketers, waved enthusiastically.

Out on the turf, commentators, looking sharp in their suits, were shooting the breeze before doing their piece-to-camera while an impromptu stage was being set up at the far end for an imminent programme of music ahead of the game. The sun traipsed in while the fans held on to their caps. The calm before the storm is upon us, and as the minutes tick by, the biggest stage for an India-Pakistan sporting joust will be ready to rock.