Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match today latest India team news updates

Rohit Sharma, during a press conference on the day before the India vs. Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad, stated that Shubman Gill is “99% ready” for the fixture.
Gill reached Ahmedabad ahead of the team and practised in the nets on Thursday.
Gill is the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2023, amassing 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. He has two centuries and a fifty in his last four ODIs.
In Gill’s absence, Ishan Kishan opened the batting with Rohit in the first two ODIs against Australia and Afghanistan.
Complete IND vs PAK Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr
