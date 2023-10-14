India vs Pakistan, pre-match ceremony LIVE updates: Perfomance starts at Narendra Modi Stadium; when and where to watch?

India vs Pakistan - LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES
- October 14, 2023 12:54Sunidhi Chauhan performs at Narendra Modi Stadium
After Shankar Mahadevan, it is time for Sunidhi Chauhan to take the stage.
- October 14, 2023 12:47The performances start
Our correspondant at the ground, Shayan Acharya says, “Shankar Mahadevan singing Breathless. Then goes ahead with Suno Gaur se Duniyawalo.”
- October 14, 2023 12:36India vs Pakistan - World Cup results
1992 - India won by 43 runs in Sydney
1996 - India won by 43 runs in Bengaluru
1999 - India won by 47 runs in Manchester
2003 - India won by six wickets in Centurion
2011 - India won by 43 runs in Mohali
2015 - India won by 76 runs in Adelaide
2019 - India won by 89 runs in Manchester
- October 14, 2023 12:32Will Shubman Gill play today?
The India opener was back in the training on the eve of the big-ticket encounter. India captain Rohit Sharma said that he is 99% fit to play the match. But will he indeed make the team today?
- October 14, 2023 12:05India vs Pakistan - Head to Head Record in ODIs
- October 14, 2023 11:41WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?
When will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony start?
The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will start at 12:30 PM IST, which is one-and-a-half hour before the start of the match.
Where will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony take place?
The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will take place at the venue of the match itself i.e. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Who will perform in the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?
The pre match show will involve the following artists: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Shraddha Kapoor and Sunidhi Chauhan.
There will also be a mid-innings show which will include performances from Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar.
Where to watch the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?
The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony wil notl be telecast live.
