MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Pakistan, pre-match ceremony LIVE updates: Perfomance starts at Narendra Modi Stadium; when and where to watch?

IND vs PAK: Catch the live updates from the pre-match ceremony ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated : Oct 14, 2023 13:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live updates from the ceremony before the India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad.
Catch the live updates from the ceremony before the India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Catch the live updates from the ceremony before the India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the pre-match opening ceremony before INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad.

India vs Pakistan - LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Music show soon; Kohli, Rohit in focus for IND vs PAK; Toss, Playing XI updates

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Get the live cricket score updates of the IND vs PAK ODI World Cup match from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • October 14, 2023 12:54
    Sunidhi Chauhan performs at Narendra Modi Stadium

    After Shankar Mahadevan, it is time for Sunidhi Chauhan to take the stage.

  • October 14, 2023 12:47
    The performances start

    Our correspondant at the ground, Shayan Acharya says, “Shankar Mahadevan singing Breathless. Then goes ahead with Suno Gaur se Duniyawalo.”

  • October 14, 2023 12:36
    India vs Pakistan - World Cup results

    1992 - India won by 43 runs in Sydney

    1996 - India won by 43 runs in Bengaluru

    1999 - India won by 47 runs in Manchester

    2003 - India won by six wickets in Centurion

    2011 - India won by 43 runs in Mohali

    2015 - India won by 76 runs in Adelaide

    2019 - India won by 89 runs in Manchester

  • October 14, 2023 12:32
    Will Shubman Gill play today?

    The India opener was back in the training on the eve of the big-ticket encounter. India captain Rohit Sharma said that he is 99% fit to play the match. But will he indeed make the team today?

    Will Shubman Gill play India vs Pakistan on October 14? Opener practises in Ahmedabad after recovering from dengue

    Shubman Gill was down with dengue just before the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 game in Chennai last week, and has been out of action ever since.

  • October 14, 2023 12:23
    India vs Pakistan in India

    IND vs PAK head-to-head record in India, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan stats, runs and wickets

    IND vs PAK: Check the head to head record between India and Pakistan in India ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 match.

  • October 14, 2023 12:10
    India vs Pakistan in ODI World Cups

    IND vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan WC results and records

    IND vs PAK: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between India and Pakistan.

  • October 14, 2023 12:05
    India vs Pakistan - Head to Head Record in ODIs

    IND vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

    IND vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the India vs Pakistan match on Saturday.

  • October 14, 2023 11:41
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

    When will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony start?

    The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will start at 12:30 PM IST, which is one-and-a-half hour before the start of the match.

    Where will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony take place?

    The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will take place at the venue of the match itself i.e. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Who will perform in the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?

    The pre match show will involve the following artists: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Shraddha Kapoor and Sunidhi Chauhan.

    There will also be a mid-innings show which will include performances from Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar.

    Where to watch the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?

    The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony wil notl be telecast live.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Toss, pre-match show; Will Gill play IND vs PAK?; Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match latest India team news updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shakib Al Hasan, the crowd-favourite all-rounder from Bangladesh, looks to end on a high in World Cup 2023
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. India vs Pakistan, pre-match ceremony LIVE updates: Perfomance starts at Narendra Modi Stadium; when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan perform?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Shakib Al Hasan, the crowd-favourite all-rounder from Bangladesh, looks to end on a high in World Cup 2023
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Ahmedabad swamped by sea of blue ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup encounter
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: From Houston with love for Babar Azam’s men
    Shayan Acharya
  4. India vs Pakistan, pre-match ceremony LIVE updates: Perfomance starts at Narendra Modi Stadium; when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mushfiqur Rahim’s rescue act: A glimpse of brilliance in Bangladesh’s loss against New Zealand
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Toss, pre-match show; Will Gill play IND vs PAK?; Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match latest India team news updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shakib Al Hasan, the crowd-favourite all-rounder from Bangladesh, looks to end on a high in World Cup 2023
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. India vs Pakistan, pre-match ceremony LIVE updates: Perfomance starts at Narendra Modi Stadium; when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan perform?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment