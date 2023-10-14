India vs Pakistan, pre-match ceremony LIVE updates: Perfomance starts at Narendra Modi Stadium; when and where to watch?

October 14, 2023 11:41

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

When will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony start?

The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will start at 12:30 PM IST, which is one-and-a-half hour before the start of the match.

Where will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony take place?

The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will take place at the venue of the match itself i.e. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Who will perform in the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?

The pre match show will involve the following artists: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Shraddha Kapoor and Sunidhi Chauhan.

There will also be a mid-innings show which will include performances from Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?

The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony wil notl be telecast live.