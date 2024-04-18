MagazineBuy Print

Juventus reviews ruling as Serie A club ordered to pay Ronaldo €9.8 million

The arbitration tribunal ruled Juventus had to pay half of the sum requested, €19.5 million, by the 39-year-old Portugal striker relating to a paycut agreed during the Covid-19 pandemic

Published : Apr 18, 2024 08:23 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring goal a goal for Juventus in a Serie A match.
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring goal a goal for Juventus in a Serie A match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring goal a goal for Juventus in a Serie A match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus is reviewing a decision made by an arbitration court which ordered the club to pay former striker Cristiano Ronaldo around €9.8 million in owed wages, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

The Portuguese, who now plays for Saudi side Al-Nassr, had claimed he was owed around €19.5 million ($20.81 million) of outstanding wages by his former club relating to a paycut agreed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The arbitration board... ascertained the validity of (Ronaldo’s) compensation reduction agreement in relation to the 2020/21 sporting season,” Juventus said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The arbitration tribunal ruled Juventus had to pay half of the sum requested by the 39-year-old Portugal striker.

“They partially granted the request made by (Ronaldo)..., ascertaining Juventus’ pre-contractual liability resulting from the failure of negotiations and ordered the defendant to pay an amount of approximately €9.8 million,” Juventus said.

“The Company, also with the support of its legal counsel, is reviewing the decision made by the arbitration board, reserving all assessments and initiatives to preserve its rights.”

Ronaldo joined Juventus in August 2018 and helped it to two consecutive Serie A titles, an Italian Cup and two Super Cups, before leaving Italy to join Manchester United in 2021.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

