UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Semifinals draw, which teams will play against each other?

The quarterfinal stages of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season have concluded and eight teams have been filtered to four, who will now battle in the semifinals, to determine which two teams will contest the summit clash for this season.

With the UCL semifinals on the horizon, here is a look at which teams will play against each other in the semifinal stages.

Semifinal 1 - Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid in the first semifinal.

Both teams have faced each other 26 times (12 Bayern Munich wins, three draws, and 11 Real Madrid wins).

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League 2023-24 - Real Madrid exacts revenge on Man City to reach semis

Bayern qualified for the semifinals after a 3-2 aggregate win against Arsenal in the semifinals. With the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg, Joshua Kimmich scored the decisive goal to send the Bavarians through to the semis.

Real Madrid reached the semifinals after beating Manchester City 4-3 on penalties after the tie was level at 4-4 after two legs.

Semifinal 2 - Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

Borussia Dortmund will face Paris Saint-Germain in the second semifinal.

Both teams have faced each other four times in the competition, out of which PSG has won two and Dortmund has won one, with one match finishing in a draw.

ALSO READ: Champions League 23-24 - Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal

PSG qualified for the semifinals with a 6-4 aggregate win against Barcelona. The Parisians lost the first leg by a 2-3 margin but notched a 4-1 win in the second leg to qualify.

Dortmund booked its semis tickets after a 5-4 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid. Dortmund lost 2-1 in the first leg but beat Atletico 4-2 in the return fixture to punch its ticket for the semis.