MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs PAK head-to-head record in India, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan stats, runs and wickets

IND vs PAK: Here is the head to head record between India and Pakistan in India ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 match.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 09:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni playing against Pakistan during the One Day International cricket match between India and Pakistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni playing against Pakistan during the One Day International cricket match between India and Pakistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: GANESAN V/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni playing against Pakistan during the One Day International cricket match between India and Pakistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: GANESAN V/The Hindu

India will take on arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Both India and Pakistan head to the marquee clash with momentum after back-to-back wins in the first week of the quadrennial event.

Despite India being the home team, Pakistan has fared better in the games played in India. Here is the overall head to head record between the two teams in matches played in India:

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES: IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE BLOG

INDIA vs PAKISTAN HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN INDIA
Played: 30
India: 11
Pakistan: 19
Last Result: India won by 10 runs (Delhi, 2012)

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS PAKISTAN IN INDIA

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Best
MS Dhoni (IND) 15 674 56.16 84.35 148
Salman Butt (PAK) 12 595 54.09 82.86 129
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 15 540 36.00 85.71 123

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS PAKISTAN IN INDIA

Players Innings Wickets Average Economy Best
Rana Naved-ul-Hasan (PAK) 7 16 19.56 5.24 6/27
Ashish Nehra (IND) 7 15 26.40 4.72 4/72
Shoiab Akhtar (PAK) 8 14 20.64 4.12 3/42
Zaheer Khan (IND) 12 14 40.21 5.27 2/25

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs BAN: Boult lauds ‘clinical’ performance after hat-trick of wins; Shanto accepts Bangladesh needed more
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup Live: Will India play Gill, Ashwin vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad today? Toss at 1:30
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK head-to-head record in India, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan stats, runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match today latest India squad news updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Mushfiqur Rahim’s rescue act: A glimpse of brilliance in Bangladesh’s loss against New Zealand
    Abhishek Saini
  2. India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK head-to-head record in India, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan stats, runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match today latest India squad news updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs BAN: Boult lauds ‘clinical’ performance after hat-trick of wins; Shanto accepts Bangladesh needed more
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs BAN: Boult lauds ‘clinical’ performance after hat-trick of wins; Shanto accepts Bangladesh needed more
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup Live: Will India play Gill, Ashwin vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad today? Toss at 1:30
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK head-to-head record in India, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan stats, runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match today latest India squad news updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment