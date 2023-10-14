IND vs PAK head-to-head record in India, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan stats, runs and wickets

India will take on arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Both India and Pakistan head to the marquee clash with momentum after back-to-back wins in the first week of the quadrennial event.

Despite India being the home team, Pakistan has fared better in the games played in India. Here is the overall head to head record between the two teams in matches played in India:

INDIA vs PAKISTAN HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN INDIA Played: 30 India: 11 Pakistan: 19 Last Result: India won by 10 runs (Delhi, 2012)

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS PAKISTAN IN INDIA

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Best MS Dhoni (IND) 15 674 56.16 84.35 148 Salman Butt (PAK) 12 595 54.09 82.86 129 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 15 540 36.00 85.71 123

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS PAKISTAN IN INDIA