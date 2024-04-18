MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal fails to qualify for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after Champions League exit; Austrian team Salzburg makes the cut

Arsenal could have qualified for the revamped FIFA club competiton only if it won this season’s Champions League

Published : Apr 18, 2024 09:15 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard reacts after losing the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Bayern Munich.
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard reacts after losing the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard reacts after losing the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP

Austrian team FC Salzburg is going to next year’s Club World Cup in the United States as one of the top 12 teams from Europe, thanks to Bayern Munich completing a 3-2 aggregate win over Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Arsenal could have qualified if it won this season’s Champions League. Teams can qualify for Club World Cup spots either by having won the Champions League since 2021 or via a ranking system of their Champions League performances over four seasons.

ALSO READ | Barcelona’s Champions League exit sends Atletico Madrid to 2025 Club World Cup

Salzburg profited from a rule that only two teams per country can qualify unless a country had three different Champions League winners in the last four years. It meant that Arsenal needed to win this year’s competition to join 2021 winner Chelsea and last year’s winner City, the other two qualified English clubs. Among other teams which miss out are Liverpool, Barcelona and Milan.

Steady but unspectacular results were enough for Salzburg. It qualified for the Champions League group stage in each of the last four seasons but only reached the round of 16 once, losing 8-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in 2022. In total, Salzburg played 26 Champions League games over the last four seasons, winning only six of them.

UEFA’s own ranking system for European competitions — different from the FIFA system used for the Club World Cup — lists Salzburg as the 40th-strongest team in Europe, between Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb and Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Related stories

Related Topics

FC Salzburg /

FIFA Club World Cup /

Arsenal /

Bayern Munich /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal fails to qualify for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after Champions League exit; Austrian team Salzburg makes the cut
    AP
  2. Former World No. 1 Kento Momota retires from international badminton at 29
    AFP
  3. Juventus reviews ruling as Serie A club ordered to pay Ronaldo €9.8 million
    Reuters
  4. Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (hamstring) to miss Play-In game against Sacramento Kings
    Reuters
  5. NBA Play-In Tournament: Embiid scores 23, provides crucial assist as Philadelphia 76ers beats Miami Heat to clinch No. 7 seed
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Arsenal fails to qualify for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after Champions League exit; Austrian team Salzburg makes the cut
    AP
  2. Juventus reviews ruling as Serie A club ordered to pay Ronaldo €9.8 million
    Reuters
  3. Roma players did right refusing to play after Ndicka collapsed, says coach de Rossi
    Reuters
  4. Brazil great and World Cup winner Romario comes out of retirement, to play for Rio de Janeiro team at 58
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona’s Champions League exit sends Atletico Madrid to 2025 Club World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal fails to qualify for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after Champions League exit; Austrian team Salzburg makes the cut
    AP
  2. Former World No. 1 Kento Momota retires from international badminton at 29
    AFP
  3. Juventus reviews ruling as Serie A club ordered to pay Ronaldo €9.8 million
    Reuters
  4. Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (hamstring) to miss Play-In game against Sacramento Kings
    Reuters
  5. NBA Play-In Tournament: Embiid scores 23, provides crucial assist as Philadelphia 76ers beats Miami Heat to clinch No. 7 seed
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment