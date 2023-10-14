MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the India vs Pakistan match on Saturday.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli attends a practice session ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan.
India’s Virat Kohli attends a practice session ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli attends a practice session ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

Both India and Pakistan will look to continue their winning start to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when they meet each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

While India is coming into this game defeating Australia and Afghanistan, Pakistan has defeated Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

IND vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 134
india won: 56
Pakistan won: 73
No result: 5
Last result: India won by 228 runs in Colombo (2023)
Last five results: IND won - 4; PAK won - 1
IND vs PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (India) - 356/9 in 2005 in Vishakhapatnam
Lowest score (India) - 79/10 in 1978 in Sialkot
Highest score (Pakistan) - 344/8 in 2004 in Karachi
Lowest score (Pakistan) - 87/10 in 1985 in Sharjah
Highest individual score (India) - Virat Kohli 183 in 2012 in Mirpur
Highest individual score (Pakistan) - Saeed Anwar 194 in 1997 in Chennai
Best bowling figures (India) - Saurav Ganguly 5/16 in 1997 in Toronto
Best bowling figures (Pakistan) - Aaqib Javed 7/37 in 1991 in Sharjah

MOST RUNS IN IND vs PAK ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 69 2526 40.09 87.49 141
Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 67 2403 43.69 78.55 123
Saeed Anwar (PAK) 50 2002 43.52 90.58 194

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs PAK ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Wasim Akram (PAK) 48 60 3.73 25.15 4/35
Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK) 36 57 4.52 24.38 5/45
Aaqib Javen (PAK) 39 54 4.45 24.64 7/37

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
