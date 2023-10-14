IND vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

Both India and Pakistan will look to continue their winning start to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when they meet each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

While India is coming into this game defeating Australia and Afghanistan, Pakistan has defeated Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

IND vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 134 india won: 56 Pakistan won: 73 No result: 5 Last result: India won by 228 runs in Colombo (2023) Last five results: IND won - 4; PAK won - 1

IND vs PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (India) - 356/9 in 2005 in Vishakhapatnam Lowest score (India) - 79/10 in 1978 in Sialkot Highest score (Pakistan) - 344/8 in 2004 in Karachi Lowest score (Pakistan) - 87/10 in 1985 in Sharjah Highest individual score (India) - Virat Kohli 183 in 2012 in Mirpur Highest individual score (Pakistan) - Saeed Anwar 194 in 1997 in Chennai Best bowling figures (India) - Saurav Ganguly 5/16 in 1997 in Toronto Best bowling figures (Pakistan) - Aaqib Javed 7/37 in 1991 in Sharjah

MOST RUNS IN IND vs PAK ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 69 2526 40.09 87.49 141 Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 67 2403 43.69 78.55 123 Saeed Anwar (PAK) 50 2002 43.52 90.58 194

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs PAK ODIS