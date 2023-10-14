Both India and Pakistan will look to continue their winning start to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when they meet each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
While India is coming into this game defeating Australia and Afghanistan, Pakistan has defeated Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
IND vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 134
india won: 56
Pakistan won: 73
No result: 5
Last result: India won by 228 runs in Colombo (2023)
Last five results: IND won - 4; PAK won - 1
IND vs PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (India) - 356/9 in 2005 in Vishakhapatnam
Lowest score (India) - 79/10 in 1978 in Sialkot
Highest score (Pakistan) - 344/8 in 2004 in Karachi
Lowest score (Pakistan) - 87/10 in 1985 in Sharjah
Highest individual score (India) - Virat Kohli 183 in 2012 in Mirpur
Highest individual score (Pakistan) - Saeed Anwar 194 in 1997 in Chennai
Best bowling figures (India) - Saurav Ganguly 5/16 in 1997 in Toronto
Best bowling figures (Pakistan) - Aaqib Javed 7/37 in 1991 in Sharjah
MOST RUNS IN IND vs PAK ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|69
|2526
|40.09
|87.49
|141
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK)
|67
|2403
|43.69
|78.55
|123
|Saeed Anwar (PAK)
|50
|2002
|43.52
|90.58
|194
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs PAK ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Wasim Akram (PAK)
|48
|60
|3.73
|25.15
|4/35
|Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK)
|36
|57
|4.52
|24.38
|5/45
|Aaqib Javen (PAK)
|39
|54
|4.45
|24.64
|7/37
Latest on Sportstar
- Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal qualifies for EURO 2024
- IND vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
- IND vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan WC results and records
- Merdeka Cup: Sunil Chhetri scores 93rd goal for India, remains third behind Messi, Ronaldo among active goalscorers
- NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE