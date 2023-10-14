India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: From Houston with love for Babar Azam’s men

On the eve of the 2023 ODI World Cup match against India, captain Babar Azam was asked whether he was missing the support of Pakistani fans. With a sheepish smile, he said, “We got support in Hyderabad and are hopeful that the crowd will back us in Ahmedabad as well. However, it would have been better for us if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India.”

None of the Pakistani fans could travel to India due to visa issues. However, during the match at Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, a few could be seen wearing Pakistani colours. Houston residents Aasif Ahmed and Mohammad Uzair flew in from the US to attend the India-Pakistan match after securing tickets. “Our ancestral home is in UP, so we travelled to Delhi a couple of weeks ago to meet the family. It was always a wish to watch the India vs. Pakistan game in India, and it’s a dream come true,” Uzair told Sportstar.

Aasif and Uzair shifted from Pakistan to the US about two decades ago. “We play local club-level cricket in the US and are die-hard fans, so it’s always a pleasure to cheer for the Pakistan team in a crucial World Cup game,” Aasif said with a smile. A few Indian fans even clicked selfies with the duo.

For the past two weeks, since the Pakistan team arrived in India, its biggest fan, Mohammad Bashir, fondly known as Bashir Chacha, has followed them at all the venues. Approximately 25 Pakistani journalists have received visas, with seven present in Ahmedabad for today’s match.