India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan perform?

India will take on arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The game will also see a ceremony - A Musical Odyssey - before the start of the match involving stars like Arijit Singh and Shankar Mahadevan.

When will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony start?

The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will start at 12:30 PM IST, which is one-and-a-half hour before the start of the match.

Where will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony take place?

The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will take place at the venue of the match itself i.e. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Who will perform in the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?

The pre match show will involve the following artists: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Shraddha Kapoor and Sunidhi Chauhan.

There will also be a mid-innings show which will include performances from Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?

The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 12 PM IST.

The ceremony can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.