MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan perform?

India vs Pakistan: Here is all you need to know about the pre-match ceremony before the IND vs PAK ICC World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 09:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arijit Singh performing at the opening cermony of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Arijit Singh performing at the opening cermony of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Arijit Singh performing at the opening cermony of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

India will take on arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The game will also see a ceremony - A Musical Odyssey - before the start of the match involving stars like Arijit Singh and Shankar Mahadevan.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES: IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE BLOG

When will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony start?

The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will start at 12:30 PM IST, which is one-and-a-half hour before the start of the match.

Where will the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony take place?

The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will take place at the venue of the match itself i.e. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Who will perform in the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?

The pre match show will involve the following artists: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Shraddha Kapoor and Sunidhi Chauhan.

There will also be a mid-innings show which will include performances from Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony?

The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 12 PM IST.

The ceremony can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup Live: India eyes 8th WC win vs Pakistan; Gill, Ashwin in focus; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan perform?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match today latest India squad news updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma on India vs Pakistan: Will play three spinners if needed in ICC World Cup 2023 match
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa showed Lucknow has learnt from its mistakes
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Mushfiqur Rahim’s rescue act: A glimpse of brilliance in Bangladesh’s loss against New Zealand
    Abhishek Saini
  2. India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan perform?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK head-to-head record in India, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan stats, runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match today latest India squad news updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs BAN: Boult lauds ‘clinical’ performance after hat-trick of wins; Shanto accepts Bangladesh needed more
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup Live: India eyes 8th WC win vs Pakistan; Gill, Ashwin in focus; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan perform?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match today latest India squad news updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma on India vs Pakistan: Will play three spinners if needed in ICC World Cup 2023 match
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa showed Lucknow has learnt from its mistakes
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment