India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs PAK predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India and Pakistan will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in an ICC World Cup 2023 match on Saturday.

India will aim to continue its winning run while Pakistan eyes it second win in three games. India has never lost to Pakistan in an ICC World Cup match and recently beat its arch-rival by a whopping 228 runs in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs Pakistan:

INDIA vs PAKISTAN PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami/Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah,

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, Mohammad Rizwan (vc) Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Abdullah Shafique All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Iftikhar Ahmed Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Kuldeep Yadav Team composition: IND 6-5 PAK | Credits left: 10

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr