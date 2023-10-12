MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why

KL Rahul is the perfect foil between its vaunted top-order and the tail. He can weather a storm if needed and also rotate strike briskly while playing in the middle-order.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 07:10 IST , Chennai - 5 MINS READ

Mayank,Lalith Kalidas
Indian batter KL Rahul celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian batter KL Rahul celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI
Indian batter KL Rahul celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The highlights package of an India-Australia ODI at Rajkot from January 2020 must be close to KL Rahul’s heart. He may want to relive that day during his lows and draw inspiration from his versatility in an Indian top-order packed with heavyweights.

He will also thank his stars for receiving unwavering support from the team management over the years - in different positions and roles across formats. For all his talent, Rahul, whose range has often been labelled ahead of his senior teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, has had an international career that never quite hit the note as it did from last month’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ: Kohli and Rahul’s ability to hold nerves ensured India had last word against Australia 

Back from a three-month injury layoff since the IPL, the Karnataka batter started the tournament on the bench before a niggle to Shreyas Iyer opened up a middle-order spot again.

Seizing it by displaying all his class, Rahul struck an unbeaten 111 against Pakistan in the Super Fours. He backed it up with three sparkling fifties, including a sensational 97 not out against Australia during India’s World Cup opener in Chennai.

While he has not been a regular wicketkeeper for most of his international career, Rahul has done a fair job behind the sticks thus far. In hindsight, the 31-year-old has not allowed India to overtly feel the absence of Rishabh Pant in the 50-over format. 

This is a Rahul like you have never seen before. He will not eat up deliveries and make you pull your hair out, but rather punish the bowlers at will, with an enviable array of strokes ranging around the turf.

Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday.
Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI
Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A spark of a formidable middle-order batter in Rahul was initially seen in that one-dayer in Rajkot, where he deflated a near full-strength Aussie lineup with a stunning onslaught.

Standing up for a concussed Pant, it was Rahul’s first day on the job as an international wicketkeeper and a number-five batter. He finished with a 52-ball 80, a stumping and two catches and was adjudged the Player of the Match, as he was with his latest knock against the Kangaroos in the World Cup.

If a lack of game plan has been the root of the criticism against him in his traditional suit as an opener, Rahul’s post-match talk that day briefly gave away his usual reticent demeanour.

“Once I got a couple balls out of the middle of the bat, then it just becomes about bat and ball. All the other things in your mind fade away,” Rahul said after his then-captain Kohli described the knock as the “best he’s played at international level.”

So what has made him tick in the middle-order?

Rahul now finds himself in a rare zone of batters who fall under the ‘lesser the balls, better the bat’ template. He can weather a storm if needed and also rotate strike briskly while playing in the middle-order. Consequently, for India, Rahul is the perfect foil between its vaunted top-order and the tail. 

Matches Innings Runs Average SR HS 100 50 4s 6s
Overall 62 59 2388 49.75 87.5 112 6 16 185 54
At no. 4 and 5 since 202 29 27 1326 66.3 95.67 112 3 10 98 39

Since his first game at no. 5 on January 16, 2020, only one batter (Charith Asalanka) has cumulatively scored more runs at number 4 and 5 among all players featuring in World Cup 2023. 

Rahul’s average (66.30) ranks the highest while batting at the positions in the given period for a minimum of 700 runs scored. While he may not have the description of a dasher with the bat, Rahul is among the quickest scorers in the middle order, only behind designated power hitters Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Jos Buttler.

While nine players have managed more runs in the middle overs (11-40) since 2020 among middle-order (no. 4-7) batters, Rahul poses the highest average (84.90). Stocking 934 runs from 1086 deliveries in the phase, a strike rate of 86 also falls in an appreciable range.

Rahul’s scoring frequency soars to a staggering 151.08 per 100 balls at the death (41-50), amassing 349 runs with 25 fours and 16 sixes from 14 innings – second only to Markam among World Cup batters.

In 27 innings at 4-5 since 2020, Rahul has notched up 55.55 per cent (1326) of his career runs (2388). Effectively, this already places him among India’s best middle-order batters since 2012.

Rahul has scored the most hundreds (three) for India and has the best average among three batters to have scored 1000-plus runs at the slots in the period, the other two being proven bulwarks, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. 

India’s leading run-scorers at no 4-5 since 2012

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s
Suresh Raina 64 1904 35.25 94.63 110* 2 12
MS Dhoni 52 1842 44.92 85.59 134 1 12
KL Rahul 32 1385 57.70 93.58 112 3 10
Shreyas Iyer 32 1159 39.96 97.72 113* 2 8
Ambati Rayudu 32 938 37.52 78.95 100 1 6
Ajinkya Rahane 25 843 36.65 83.71 89 0 6
Rishabh Pant 23 802 36.45 109.71 125* 1 5
Virat Kohli 18 679 45.26 98.97 139* 2 4
Yuvraj Singh 26 650 27.08 88.79 150 1 3
Dinesh Karthik 25 545 36.33 69.33 64* 0 3

Interestingly, Rahul’s contributions in the middle-order have seen contrasting fortunes from 2020 up until 2023, where an experimenting Indian side battled several collapses. Five of Rahul’s seven fifty-plus scores, including two tons, ended up on the losing side despite his valiant efforts. 

However, Rahul’s contributions have gained leverage this year, with all six of his fifty-plus knocks resulting in an Indian win - three of them coming when the side lost three wickets in the first PowerPlay. 

With Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya as his allies in the middle-order, Rahul adds as much weight to India’s chances as anybody. He will hope to shut out the noise, continue the work and lead India to World Cup glory, within and behind the popping crease.

Entry Points and scores for Rahul since 2020 (batting in middle-order):
IND vs AUS, 1st: 198/3 (32.4) - Rahul 80 (52). India 340/6 (50) - WON
IND vs NZ, 1st: 156/3 (28.4) - Rahul 88* (64). India 347/4 (50) - LOST
IND vs NZ, 2nd: 57/3 (9.4) - Rahul 4 (8). India 251 all out (48.3) - LOST
IND vs NZ, 1st: 62/3 (12.1) - Rahul 112 (113). India 296/7 (50) - LOST
IND vs AUS, 2nd: 80/3 (9.5) - Rahul 12 (15). India 308/8 (50) - LOST
IND vs AUS, 2nd: 153/3 (23.1) - Rahul 76 (66). India 338/9 (50) - LOST
IND vs AUS, 1st: 114/3 (22.4) - Rahul 5 (11). India 302/5 (50) - WON
IND vs ENG, 1st: 187/3 (34.5) - Rahul 62* (43). India 317/5 (50) - WON
IND vs ENG, 1st: 37/2 (8.4) - Rahul 108 (114). India 336/6 (50) - LOST
IND vs ENG, 1st: 157/4 (24.2) - Rahul 7 (18). India 329 all out (48.2) - WON
IND vs WI, 1st: 39/2 (11.1) - Rahul 49 (48). India 237/9 (50) - WON
IND vs BAN, 1st: 49/3 (10.4) - Rahul 73 (70). India 186 all out (41.2) - LOST
IND vs BAN, 2nd: 39/3 (9.6) - Rahul 14 (28). India 266/9 (50) - LOST
IND vs BAN, 1st: 320/3 (38.1) - Rahul 8 (10). India 409/8 (50) - WON
IND vs SL, 1st: 213/3 (29.1) - Rahul 39 (29). India 373/7 (50) - WON
IND vs SL, 2nd: 62/3 (9.3) - Rahul 64*(103). India 219/6 (43.2) - WON
IND vs SL, 1st: 334/3 (45.3) - Rahul 7(6). India 390/5 (50) - WON
IND vs AUS, 2nd: 16/3 (4.6) - Rahul 75* (91). India 191/5 (39.5) - WON
IND vs AUS, 1st: 32/3 (4.5) - Rahul 9 (12). India 117 all out (25.6) - LOST
IND vs AUS, 2nd: 77/2 (12.2) - Rahul 32 (50). India 248 all out (49.1) - LOST
IND vs PAK, 1st: 123/2 (17.5) - Rahul 111* (106). India 356/2 (50) - WON
IND vs SL, 1st: 91/3 (15.1) - Rahul 39 (44). India 213 all out (49.1) - WON
IND vs BAN, 2nd: 17/2 (2.4) - Rahul 19 (39). India 259 all out (49.5) - LOST
IND vs AUS, 2nd: 148/2 (23.4) - Rahul 58* (63). India 281/5 (48.4) - WON
IND vs AUS, 1st: 216/2 (30.5) - Rahul 52 (38). India 399/5 (50) - WON
IND vs AUS, 2nd: 171/3 (26.5) - Rahul 26 (30). India 286 all out (49.4) - LOST
IND vs AUS, 2nd: 2/3 (1.6) - Rahul 97* (115). India 201/4 (41.2) - WON

ICC World Cup 2023 /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

KL Rahul /

Suresh Raina /

Shreyas Iyer /

Rishabh Pant

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
  1. KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why
    Mayank,Lalith Kalidas
  2. AUS vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs SA predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
