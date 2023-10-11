MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup: We are done with that thing, says Naveen on altercation with Kohli during IPL

The altercation between the two began during IPL 2023 when Kohli exchanged a few words with Naveen when the latter came out to bat, following which they almost came to a physical confrontation after the match.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 23:16 IST , Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq appeared to be on good terms during the World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq appeared to be on good terms during the World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI
Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq appeared to be on good terms during the World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as Rohit Sharma set the Arun Jaitley Stadium alight with a scorching hundred against Afghanistan, his dismissal, in the 26th over of India’s chase, helped douse a fire.

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq exchanged a handshake, a friendly one this time, after Rohit was bowled by Rashid Khan.

IND vs AFG: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and India against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023

“He is a nice guy and a good player. We shook hands and decided to forget whatever happened in the IPL (Indian Premier League) ... There was nothing outside the ground. People made it big on media for followers. We are done with that thing,” Naveen said after the match.

Naveen was greeted with chants of “Kohli, Kohli” when he came out to bat and similar chants echoed across the stadium when he bowled to the local boy.

The altercation between the two began during IPL 2023 when Kohli exchanged a few words with Naveen when the latter came out to bat, following which they almost came to a physical confrontation after the match.

At just 24, Naveen has decided to retire from ODIs after the World Cup and the pacer said the future of the format was bleak as far as bowlers were concerned.

IND v AFG, ICC World Cup: After win against Afghanistan, Bumrah has eyes set at India vs Pakistan

“More international bowlers will opt out of ODI cricket because there isn’t any balance between bat and ball,” he said, adding that a spate of injuries forced him to reconsider his future in one-dayers to prolong his T20 career.

When asked about what the plan was when Rohit was running away with the game, Naveen didn’t mince words.

“When a batsman is playing like that you can’t do much, just hope he miscues a shot,” he said.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
