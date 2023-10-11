MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG

World Cup 2023: The crowd in Delhi chanted ‘Kohli, Kohli‘ when Naveen-ul-Haq came out to practice ahead of the India vs Afghanistan match.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 15:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq during the practice session ahead of the match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq during the practice session ahead of the match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq during the practice session ahead of the match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: AFP

The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium chanted ‘Kohli, Kohli’ when Afghanistan bowler Naveen ul Haq came out to practice ahead of their World Cup 2023 match against India in Delhi on Wednesday.

FOLLOW | INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN WORLD-CUP-2023 LIVE-ACTION

India batter Virat Kohli and Naveen were involved in controversy at the Indian Premier League, where the duo engaged in a verbal spat.

During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giant, Naveen, along with LSG’s batting coach, Gautam Gambhir and Kohli were involved in a heated exchange that had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

RCB went on to win the match by 18 runs but the controversy continued with both players putting out cryptic social media posts.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Naveen-ul Haq

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rahmat, Gurbaz fall in quick succession; IND in control vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf to travel to India ahead of IND vs PAK clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Winter Olympics: Sapporo gives up 2030 bid, says it will consider hosting later Games
    Reuters
  5. Satwik: We will be the most studied players now after the Asian Games gold
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf to travel to India ahead of IND vs PAK clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kohli ODI record in Delhi: Batting stats at Kotla ahead of India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs: IND vs AFG overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rahmat, Gurbaz fall in quick succession; IND in control vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf to travel to India ahead of IND vs PAK clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Winter Olympics: Sapporo gives up 2030 bid, says it will consider hosting later Games
    Reuters
  5. Satwik: We will be the most studied players now after the Asian Games gold
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment