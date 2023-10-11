World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG

The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium chanted ‘Kohli, Kohli’ when Afghanistan bowler Naveen ul Haq came out to practice ahead of their World Cup 2023 match against India in Delhi on Wednesday.

FOLLOW | INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN WORLD-CUP-2023 LIVE-ACTION

India batter Virat Kohli and Naveen were involved in controversy at the Indian Premier League, where the duo engaged in a verbal spat.

Naveen ko chidana shuru pic.twitter.com/mKGnJx2Wit — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 11, 2023

During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giant, Naveen, along with LSG’s batting coach, Gautam Gambhir and Kohli were involved in a heated exchange that had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

RCB went on to win the match by 18 runs but the controversy continued with both players putting out cryptic social media posts.