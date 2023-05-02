IPL News

IPL 2023: Gambhir, Kohli fined 100 per cent match fees for breaching code of conduct; Naveen-ul-Haq also slapped with 50 per cent fine

Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange, adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry. The duo had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

Team Sportstar
Lucknow 02 May, 2023 09:48 IST
Lucknow 02 May, 2023 09:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir shakes hands with RCB talisman Virat Kohli during the IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir shakes hands with RCB talisman Virat Kohli during the IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange, adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry. The duo had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman Virat Kohli have been fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Monday’s match here at the Ekana Stadium.

“Mr Gambhir and Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” a release from IPL stated.

Also Read
IPL 2023: Rahul probably pulled his hip flexor, medical team is assessing him, says Krunal Pandya

Meanwhile, LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has also been fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange, adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry, one that dates back to the days when Gambhir used to captain KKR. The duo had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

RCB won the match by 18 runs and Kohli’s brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers after a war of words with Naveen earlier seemed to have triggered the altercation.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

In their previous meeting in the ongoing season of the IPL, Gambhir had gestured towards the stands, asking RCB supporters to shut up.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us