IPL 2023: Gambhir, Kohli fined 100 per cent match fees for breaching code of conduct; Naveen-ul-Haq also slapped with 50 per cent fine

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman Virat Kohli have been fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Monday’s match here at the Ekana Stadium.

“Mr Gambhir and Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” a release from IPL stated.

Meanwhile, LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has also been fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange, adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry, one that dates back to the days when Gambhir used to captain KKR. The duo had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

RCB won the match by 18 runs and Kohli’s brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers after a war of words with Naveen earlier seemed to have triggered the altercation.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

In their previous meeting in the ongoing season of the IPL, Gambhir had gestured towards the stands, asking RCB supporters to shut up.