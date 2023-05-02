Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of GT vs DC IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
GT vs DC Score, IPL 2023 Live: Toss, pitch report updates; Pandya’s Titans take on Warner’s Capitals
GT vs DC Live Score: Get the IPL 2023 live score updates from Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
The wrist spinner boasts an impressive record against the Capitals. Can he prove to be the match winner today?
Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Philip Salt
Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, David Warner,
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% match fees after their heated altercation after the conclusion of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.
DC’s frontline pacers Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar at a net session.
1. DC vs GT (April 2, 2022) - GT won by 14 runs
2. DC vs GT (April 4, 2023) - GT won by 6 wickets
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Priyam Garg, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
Catch the latest episode where W.V. Raman talks to analyst Prasanna Agroram about the evolution of cricket.
When will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be held on May 2, Tuesday.
Where will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?
Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?
Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.
The unseasonal rain over the last couple of days has brought a breeze of cool air to mark the Gujarat Day celebrations.
Come Tuesday, neither the Gujarat Titans nor the Delhi Capitals will be hoping for a downpour to mar the IPL 2023 clash.
The home team will be looking forward to allowing its supporters to spill over Monday’s state foundation day razzmatazz at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Capitals, on the other hand, will be eager to get back to winning ways, with time running out.
Having lost six of its eight matches so far, the Australian captain-coach combo of David Warner and Ricky Ponting realise that they are in a must-win territory now in order to keep the team’s Playoffs hopes alive.
FULL PREVIEW: