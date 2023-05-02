Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of GT vs DC IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

May 02, 2023 18:43
The Titans arrive!
May 02, 2023 18:32
Predicted Lineups

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

May 02, 2023 18:24
Rashid Khan vs Delhi Capitals

The wrist spinner boasts an impressive record against the Capitals. Can he prove to be the match winner today?

May 02, 2023 18:17
Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Philip Salt

Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, David Warner,

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

May 02, 2023 18:09
Kohli, Gambhir fined

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% match fees after their heated altercation after the conclusion of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

May 02, 2023 17:58
IPL 2023 Points Table after LSG vs RCB

May 02, 2023 17:50
Delhi Capitals’ pace trio

DC’s frontline pacers Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar at a net session.

May 02, 2023 17:45
GT vs DC - Head to Head Record

1. DC vs GT (April 2, 2022) - GT won by 14 runs

2. DC vs GT (April 4, 2023) - GT won by 6 wickets

May 02, 2023 17:33
GT vs DC - Toss updates

May 02, 2023 17:26
GT vs DC - Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Priyam Garg, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

May 02, 2023 17:23
Wednesdays with WV

Catch the latest episode where W.V. Raman talks to analyst Prasanna Agroram about the evolution of cricket.

May 02, 2023 17:10
STREAMING INFO

When will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be held on May 2, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

May 02, 2023 17:01
GT vs DC PREVIEW

The unseasonal rain over the last couple of days has brought a breeze of cool air to mark the Gujarat Day celebrations.

Come Tuesday, neither the Gujarat Titans nor the Delhi Capitals will be hoping for a downpour to mar the IPL 2023 clash.

The home team will be looking forward to allowing its supporters to spill over Monday’s state foundation day razzmatazz at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Capitals, on the other hand, will be eager to get back to winning ways, with time running out.

Having lost six of its eight matches so far, the Australian captain-coach combo of David Warner and Ricky Ponting realise that they are in a must-win territory now in order to keep the team’s Playoffs hopes alive.

FULL PREVIEW:

