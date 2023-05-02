STREAMING INFO

When will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be held on May 2, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.