Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal stuns World No. 13 Darko Jorgic, reaches round of 16

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal progressed to the round of 16 of Singapore Smash with a stunning victory over World No. 13 Darko Jorgic on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Sharath defeated Slovenia’s Jorgic 3-1 (8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9) in the round of 32 clash.

World No. 88 Sharath began his campaign from the qualifying round where he defeated Romania’s Andre Istrate, Yuta Tanaka of Japan and Slovenia’s Deni Kozul and booked his place in the main draw.

READ | Sharath Kamal in talks with SDAT for training centre at TNPESU

Sharath then defeated Chilean World No. 31 Nicolas Burgos 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-6) in the round of 64. The Indian, a 10-time national champion, will face either Egypt’s Omas Assar or Korea’s Lee Sang Su for a place in the quarterfinals.

In women’s doubles, Asian Games bronze medallists Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee went down 1-3 (4-11, 14-12, 3-11, 9-11) against the Romanian-Spanish pair of Adina Diaconu and Maria Xiao in the round of 16. The Indian duo had defeated Japan’s Miu Hirano and Miwa Harimoto 3-2 (11-8, 5-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9) in the first round.