The first El Clasico of the La Liga season between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic on Saturday
The two teams have played a total of 183 La Liga matches. Madrid have won 76, Barcelona have won 72 while 35 have ended in draws
In the last five fixtures, Los Blancos have won three while Barcelona has won two
“Having homegrown players is a boost, it’s fantastic to have players from La Masia, they know about the rivalry.” - Xavi Hernandez
“We are motivated, it’s an important, special game... But it’s only the first Clasico of this season, there will be more...” - Carlo Ancelotti
Injured Barcelona players- Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Raphinha
Injured Real Madrid players- Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao
Key Player - Jude Bellingham (RM)
Key player - Gavi (FCB)
La Liga form guide - Last 5 matches