Neeraj won the Tokyo Olympics gold with a throw of 87.58m
Neeraj then set a new national record as he threw 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland to finish second. Chopra’s earlier national record was 88.07m which he had set in Patiala in March in 2021
Neeraj’s next throw came at the Kourtane Games a few days later. In slippery conditions, first throw measuring 86.69m was enough for him to clinch the top podium.
Neeraj bettered his national record yet again at the Stockholm Diamond League, throwing 89.94m. He finished second after Anderson Peters who threw a massive 90.31m
Neeraj then threw 88.39m in qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. In the final, he managed 88.13m, finishing second to Anderson Peters who threw 90.54m.
Neeraj’s next throw came at the Lausanne Diamond League where his throw of 89.08m earned him a spot in the Diamond League final in Zurich
Neeraj became the first Indian to win a Diamond League final, with a throw of 88.44 in Zurich.
Neeraj started his 2023 season by winning the Doha Diamond League with a world-leading effort of 88.67m on his first attempt in Qatar
Neeraj picked up his second successive victory with an 87.66m effort in the Lausanne Diamond League, which came in his fifth attempt of the night
At the Budapest World Championships, Neeraj topped qualification with a throw of 88.77m. In the final, he threw 88.17m to seal gold, giving him the World crown.
Neeraj best effort at the Zurich Diamond League meet was 85.71m, which helped him finish second behind Czech Jakub Vadlejch who threw 85.86m.
Vadlejch got the better of Neeraj once more, preventing a Diamond League title defence in Eugene for the Olympic champion. Neeraj managed a best throw of 83.80m while Vadlejch won the title with a 84.24m attempt.
Neeraj comes into the Asian Games with the biggest question being ‘When will he cross the 90m mark?’
