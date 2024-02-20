Among Indians, only Anil Kumble, with 619 scalps, has picked more Test wickets than Ashwin.
He completed 500 wickets in his 98th Test, only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan attained the feat in fewer matches (87).
Of the nine bowlers to have bagged 500 wickets in Test cricket, Ashwin has the best strikerate (51.4) and his average of 23.94 is bettered only by Glenn McGrath (21.64) and Muralitharan (22.72).
Ashwin’s 347 wickets in home Tests is the fifth most by a bowler in a country and only three short of the Indian record of 350 held by Anil Kumble.
He is the fastest Indian to 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500 wickets in Test cricket.
Ashwin’s strikerate of 51.4 is the best among 40 spinners who have bagged at least 150 wickets in Tests.
His 346 Test wickets in a winning cause is the most for India, followed by Anil Kumble with 288.
Ashwin has eight 10-wicket match hauls in the format, which is the joint-most for India alongside Kumble.