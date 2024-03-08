Why is Carlos Sainz out of Saudi Arabian GP and who is his replacement, Oliver Bearman?

Ferrari, on Friday, announced that its driver Carlos Sainz was ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 9, 2024.
Sainz, who finished third in the season opener in Bahrain, was diagnosed with appendicitis which will require surgery.
Reserve driver Oliver Bearman, who drives for Prema Racing in Formula Two, will replace Sainz, starting with Friday’s third practice session.
The 18-year-old Briton had clinched pole position for the F2 feature race in Thursday’s qualifying, but will no longer take part in this round of the Championship.
“Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship,” Ferrari said in a statement.
Sainz was also the last driver to beat the Red Bull cars and take the chequered flag at the Singapore Grand Prix, last year.
With the Australian Grand Prix in two weeks, Ferrari did not say when Sainz would return.