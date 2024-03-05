5 ways in which IOC is ensuring #GenderEqual Olympics in Paris 2024

1) A more gender-balanced sports programme, with 28 out of 32 sports fully gender equal in Paris
2) Paris 2024 schedule comprises of 152 women’s events, 157 men’s events and 20 mixed-gender events
3) A gender-balanced schedule has been made that provides journalists with the opportunity to better balance their coverage and provide exposure to female athletes
4) Each team has been encouraged to have one female and one male athlete jointly carry their flag at the Opening Ceremony
5) For the first time, the women’s marathon will take place a day after the men’s, and will conclude the athletics programme to bring the Olympic fortnight to a close