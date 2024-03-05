5 ways in which IOC is ensuring #GenderEqual Olympics in Paris 2024

1) A more gender-balanced sports programme, with 28 out of 32 sports fully gender equal in Paris

Photo Credit: AFP

2) Paris 2024 schedule comprises of 152 women’s events, 157 men’s events and 20 mixed-gender events

Photo Credit: AFP

3) A gender-balanced schedule has been made that provides journalists with the opportunity to better balance their coverage and provide exposure to female athletes

Photo Credit: REUTERS

4) Each team has been encouraged to have one female and one male athlete jointly carry their flag at the Opening Ceremony

Photo Credit: AFP

5) For the first time, the women’s marathon will take place a day after the men’s, and will conclude the athletics programme to bring the Olympic fortnight to a close

Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

