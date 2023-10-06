Ashan Kumar, Indian kabaddi men’s team head coach for Asian Games 2023 was removed days before the team’s campaign in Hangzhou following allegations of sexual harassment and stalking made by a minor girl player.
On September 4, an FIR was registered against him on the complaint of a minor girl at Bhiwani police station in Haryana who accused Kumar of having sexually harassed her.
She alleged Kumar used to ask her to meet him and also threatened he would thwart her entry into the girls’ team if she did not.
However, she later filed an affidavit saying she made the complaint due to some misunderstanding, and the police also filed a closure report.
The petitioner, an Arjuna awardee, said relieving him from the position at this juncture would have a serious impact on the performance of the team.
The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with the order of the Union sports ministry to relieve the chief coach
The court noted the complaint has been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and the report is yet to be received.
...the decision of the Sports Authority of India relieving the petitioner from the post of chief coach cannot be said to be arbitrary,” the high court said.