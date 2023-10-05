This carousel will be updated LIVE as the match goes on. Watch this space for news from England vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad
The 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is officially underway with England taking on New Zealand. Sachin Tendulkar, World Cup ambassador, brought out the coveted trophy ahead of the opener.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to field. England revealed they would have preferred to do the same. Both sides had injured absentees
Kane Williamson predictably missed out for the first game but the bigger misses for the Black Caps were Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi. New Zealand went in without Tim Southee too, severely depleting its bowling arsenal.
England went into the opener without the services of Ben Stokes who has a hip issue.
The Narendra Modi Stadium wore a deserted look for the World Cup opener, with barely any fanfare in the city at large as well.
Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan got England off to a sprightly start with the opening bowlers struggling to find control early on. Skipper Latham was forced to bring on Santner early to slow the pace of the game down
Matt Henry eventually got New Zealand its first breakthrough with Malan edging a catch to Latham behind the stumps who had to lunge a bit to his left. Joe Root then joined Bairstow.
Root’s signature reverse scoop was on display as he kept the momentum of the English innings up
Introducing Santner paid off for Latham and Co. as he snuffed out Bairstow. The England opener holed out to Daryl Mitchell in the deep. Harry Brook joined Root
Rachin Ravindra gave New Zealand another breakthrough soon after, with Harry Brook falling for 25. England decided to promote Moeen Ali up the order to counter the spin strategy NZ was falling back on.
Glenn Phillips followed that up with a wicket off his very first over, taking out Ali with a ball straight to the stumps.
Onus fell on Buttler and Root to steady the England innings. New Zealand’s limited bowling attack tried to switch things up but the pair stayed strong at the crease to see out the initial jitters of the partnership.
Root scored the first half century of the 2023 ODI World Cup, getting to the mark in 57 balls.